Michelle and Barack Obama sparks major fan reaction with unexpected response to wedding invitation - see what they said

Although he hasn't been president for seven years, Barack Obama still has a number of fans as he maintains a regular public presence. But when Bree Woodrum sent out spontaneous invites to the former president and his wife Michelle, she couldn't have expected to actually receive a response.

The bride-to-be was gearing up for her wedding to partner Jean in September 2023, when she sent an invitation to Barack and Michelle on a whim. Months later, she received a response from the couple which she shared on TikTok.

The letter read: "Dear Bree and Jean, Congratulations on your wedding! We hope your marriage will be blessed with love, laughter and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year."

"This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead", they wrote, signing off from Barack and Michelle.

The couple were utterly gobsmacked by the letter, which had their wedding date - September 2nd 2023 - printed on it as well as a stamp from the couple.

Speaking to People, Bree explained that the reason she had sent a letter to the Obamas was because "he legalized gay marriage which allowed us to get married as a same-sex couple." As such, they were first on the couple's list.

"I’ve just always loved the Obamas in general because they’re just a powerhouse couple", she added. "He was also the first president I got to see and remember getting inaugurated, so he’s special to me."

The couple had always planned to send leftover wedding invitations to celebrities just in case they actually replied.

"I have seen others online in the past show responses or gifts they received from celebrities they invited to graduations, baby showers and weddings, and just thought, why not?" she explained, as the couple had also invited Drew Barrymore.

With the original video amassing millions of views, it's safe to say that Bree and Jean were overwhelmed by the positive response. As she had initially had to wait for her wife to return from work before opening the letter, her favorite messages were ones like "'You need to drive to your wife’s job right now, we can’t wait any longer to see what’s inside the letter.' And others that keep saying Barack Obama and I are best friends now."