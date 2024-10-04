Michelle Obama shares brand new picture with her 'honey' Barack Obama for special occasion

Michelle and Barack Obama are celebrating 32 years of marriage and have shared a gorgeous new picture of the pair enjoying their time together after eight years in the White House.

"32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama," Michelle captioned her post, which showed the pair standing in the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City.

© Instagram Michelle and Barack Obama pose with their arms around each other in the Whitney Museum

Michelle, 60, wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli suit in their wild Leda print, pairing the single-breasted blazer, which is on sale for $1,770 with the flared jeans, on sale for $1,535.

She wore her hair in braids and styled in two space buns, recalling her eldest daughter Malia who is looking more like her mom the older she gets.

"Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with," Barack captioned his post, which featured the same image; Barack wore grey chinos with a black sweater and overcoat.

Michelle with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

The pair posed in front of one of the wall's housing the Edges of Ailey exhibition, which opened on September 25. It is the first large-scale museum exhibition to celebrate the life, dances, influences, and enduring legacy of visionary artist and choreographer Alvin Ailey.

The Whitney is in Manhattan, New York City.

Michelle and Barack wed on October 3, 1992, and in 2018, the former First Lady of the United States marked the special day by sharing a rare photo of the reception. Following their ceremony at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, the newlyweds continued the celebrations at the South Shore Cultural Centre, and the photograph caught the moment Barack kneeled in front of Michelle, delicately slipping the garter down her leg and over her satin heel.

The intimate moment is one of the oldest wedding traditions dating back to the Dark Ages when it would be used as proof the couple had consummated their marriage. It was also believed that having part of the bride's dress was good luck.

They are now parents to daughters Malia, 26, and 23-year-old Sasha, both of whom live in Los Angeles and are working in the entertainment industry, with Malia a filmmaker and Sasha working in TV production.