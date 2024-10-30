Michelle Obama steals the show in Gen-Z baggy jeans we never expected

Michelle Obama looked gorgeous in an unexpected look as she hosted the Get Out The Vote Rally in Atlanta, Georgia. The former First Lady took to the stage at the When We All Vote event on October 29 to rapturous applause as she opted for a casual fit.

© Elijah Nouvelage Former first lady Michelle Obama changed up her wardrobe for the Georgia rally

The 60-year-old ditched the typical political attire of pant suits and shift dresses in favor of a younger look, rocking a pair of chic, stonewashed baggy jeans that flattered her athletic physique.

© Elijah Nouvelage Michelle looked stunning in baggy jeans

She paired the pants with an unusual frayed knit top with cut off sleeves around the shoulder and a distressed neckline; the creamy knit had a cable pattern to it, and the hem was destroyed for a chic casual look. Michelle accessorized with a pair of large statement-making gold earrings and a number of bracelets on her wrists.

© Elijah Nouvelage The former first lady's approachable look bucked the trend of campaign trail style

The relaxed look may find itself at odds with the typical dress code for political events, but the appeal of the more approachable look may in fact be the distance from politics it provides, making the audience feel more at home with the speaker.

No doubt, the audience were more than happy to listen to Michelle's message: "Vote early — get all your friends to do the same. We can move our community and country in the direction we want them to go, so let's get this done."

© Elijah Nouvelage Kelly Rowland also attended the rally

Michelle was joined by a star-studded team at the event, including Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, and Rita Wilson.

© Elijah Nouvelage When We All Vote co-chairs Shonda Rhimes and Rita Wilson seen onstage at a When We All Vote rally

The campaign trail's hottest looks

© The Washington Post Michelle Obama with Kamala Harris

The former first lady's outfit certainly was a breath of fresh air on the campaign trail, where her fellow campaigners have opted for more traditional outfits.

© Anadolu Beyonce and Kelly Rowland arrive to deliver remarks at a campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has been spotted in an array of well-tailored pantsuits throughout the campaign trail, from her gray plaid blazer to her camel brown suit.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé put her own spin on the political garb, wearing a black double breasted jacket that hugged at her hourglass figure with strong shoulder pads, and skimmed her thighs as a dress. She paired the sultry look with black stiletto heels and returned to her classic honey blonde hair, which cascaded down her shoulders in waves. The look certainly felt distant from her bombastic Cowboy Carter looks, which have seen the singer sport platinum blonde hair and Western chic outfits.

© Chip Somodevilla Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz (R) speak with Republican vice presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Vance after a debate

At the vice presidential debate, Gwen Walz embodied the supportive second lady role she may well fill alongside husband Tim in a Chanel-style tweed suit and a string of pearls round her neck. Meanwhile, Usha Vance, wife of Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, opted for a sleek red jumpsuit with a pussy bow embellishing the high neck.