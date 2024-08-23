Michelle Obama has the best reaction to Tim Walz's son Gus' viral DNC moment

Michelle Obama isn't the only person who has been affected by Tim Walz and the love he has for his family.

Like much of the nation, the former First Lady, 60, was touched to see the pride on his son Gus' face as he and his dad shared a loving moment during the final evening of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Michelle praised Gus' authenticity

Minnesota Governor Tim, 60, took the stage to accept his party's nomination as Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

While Tim was met with tearful smiles and applause from his wife, Gwen, and their two children, including daughter Hope, as he stepped up to the biggest platform of his career – it was Gus' reaction that truly stole the show. Watch what happened in the clip below.

WATCH: Gus Walz overcome with emotion as he shares pride over dad Tim Walz

Gus pointing proudly at his father, declaring, "That's my dad," as tears streamed down his face, sparked a heartfelt response from Michelle.

Taking to X, she praised Gus' authenticity, writing: "I was touched to see Gus Walz's joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus."

She added: "Let's be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s [examples] in our own lives."

In his speech, Tim opened up about the struggles he and Gwen faced on their journey to becoming parents. The couple, both former teachers—Tim in social studies and Gwen in English—endured a seven-year battle with infertility before they were blessed with their children.

Gus was emotional as he watched his father take the stage

"If you've never experienced the hell that is infertility, I can guarantee you, you know somebody who has," Tim shared, his voice filled with empathy and understanding.

He recounted the "absolute agony" of those years, making it clear that their family's story is one of perseverance and love.

Gus was very proud of his father

The Walz family has always been open about their personal challenges, and in August, Tim and Gwen shared with People the struggles they faced raising Gus, who was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder during his teenage years.



"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," the couple said. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself."

Tim with his daughter Hope, son Gus, and wife Gwen

They continued: "When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have.

"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up."

Gus was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder as a teenager

Tim and Gwen don't look at Gus' conditions as a "setback" but rather as his "secret power".

They added: "It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it's his secret power."

Tim and Gwen see Gus' conditions as a 'secret power'

Reflecting on Gus' learning disorder, the couple said that Gus "is brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he's an excellent son and brother to his sibling".

