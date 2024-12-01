The surprising £3.25 million move Liam Payne made before his death

New details about Liam Payne's future moves have come to light in the wake of his tragic death on October 16.

The One Direction star, who fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, just over a month ago, had planned to sell his Buckinghamshire mansion after his move to Florida.

According to RightMove, Liam put the house up for sale in September and listed it at £3.25 million, almost three years after he had bought the property to be closer to his ex, Cheryl Cole, and their seven-year-old son, Bear.

One Direction stars among mourners at Liam Payne’s funeral

The lavish home features five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a stable, and six acres of land.

Liam had recently moved to Florida to be with his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, reportedly forking out $9,500 a month in rent according to TMZ.

After his death, the 31-year-old's Buckinghamshire neighbors only had nice things to say about him, with local Thomas Evans telling MailOnline that he was a "very genuine and humble person."

© Daniele Venturelli Liam originally purchased the property to be closer. to his ex, Cheryl Cole, and his son, Bear

"He lived a quiet life here. He was a private guy- but he was a warm person who would always greet you with a smile and would stop to talk for a while," Thomas said.

Over a month on from Liam's tragic death, it's clear that fans of the boy band aren't the only ones still grappling with his shock passing.

Zayn Malik, one-fifth of One Direction, recently honored his bandmate in an emotional tribute at his concert in Wolverhampton, where Liam grew up.

© Instagram Liam had Bear when he was 24

"So, I've been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it's being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne," he said to the crowd on Saturday night. "Rest in peace. I hope you're seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam."

The father of one also sweetly honored Liam at a previous concert in November, displaying the words "Liam Payne, 1993-2024. Love you bro," on the screen behind him, alongside a heart.

All remaining members of the hit boy band attended Liam's funeral in November, alongside a slew of celebrities like Simon Cowell, James Cordon, Cheryl and their son, and Liam's girlfriend, Kate.

© Getty Zayn Malik honored Liam with a tribute at his concert

The One Direction stars, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn, posted a joint statement after the news broke of Liam's death.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," they said.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

© Getty All four of Liam's bandmates attended his funeral in November

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

Three people were charged following the "Strip That Down" singer's death after it was discovered that they had supplied him with illicit substances and abandoned him when he was showing signs of intoxication.