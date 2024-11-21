Liam Payne's lasting legacy at Cheryl's private home with Bear

Cheryl looked heartbroken as she attended the funeral of her former partner, Liam Payne, on Wednesday 20 November, and no doubt she will be retreating back home over the coming weeks to grieve in private.

The Girls Aloud singer and her young son reportedly live in a Buckinghamshire village and they have done so since 2019. But despite the £3.7 million property being acquired after Cheryl and Liam broke up, the One Direction star contributed to the purchase, as reported by the Mail Online.

WATCH: One Direction stars attended Liam Payne's funeral

The agreement stated that Liam James Payne was one of the lenders along with Accord Mortgages and Cheryl Ann Tweedy would be the registered owner.

This generous move means that Cheryl and Bear have a lasting legacy from Liam, who died in Buenos Aires on 16 October.

© Getty Cheryl mourned the loss of Liam at his funeral this week

The publication went on to write that the singer lives there alongside Bear and her mother and the property is three stories tall with four bedrooms, as well as an office and gym.

© Daniele Venturelli Liam financially contributed to Cheryl's home with Bear

Cheryl has also chosen to keep Bear's identity under wraps, only sharing rare photos and videos of her son from behind or with his face obscured.

The glimpses we have seen inside their home life reveal they live in a property with neutral décor, including muted carpets and beige walls.

© Photo: Instagram Cheryl's previous Christmas display

At Christmas time one year, Cheryl showed off more of the house than ever before. One photograph shared on Instagram showcased a beautiful fireplace decked with candles, foliage and Father Christmas ornaments. Another snap captured the star's beautifully decorated stairs where the banister had been adored with faux pine leaves and baubles.

© Photo: Instagram The property is multi-leveled

The Newcastle-born star is also a big fan of Halloween, and for the seasonal event, her fireplace area was transformed into a spooky skeleton display.



© Photo: Instagram The singer went to town for Halloween one year

Cheryl and Liam's love story revisited

The couple had a high-profile relationship from 2016 to 2018 after meeting 10 years earlier when Liam auditioned on the X Factor. The couple sweetly made their red carpet debut at the Global Gift Gala in May 2016.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Their first outing as a couple

Liam and Cheryl had been in a relationship for a year when they welcomed their son Bear on 22 March 2017.

Liam announced their split in July 2018 on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he confirmed they would continue to co-parent their son.

© Instagram Cheryl and Liam have chosen to keep their son's identity private

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make," he wrote.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."