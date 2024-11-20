Liam Payne funeral: Cheryl, son Bear and One Direction stars attend

Wolverhampton-born Liam tragically passed away on 16 October aged 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.
White floral tributes were arranged outside the church in the Home Counties.
Preparations took place this morning ahead of the service.
The singer's funeral is set to take place today.
Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley
Liam Payne's girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, attended the star's funeral alongside Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian.
Kate had been in a relationship with Liam for two years before his tragic death.
At the time of Liam's death, Kate paid tribute to her late boyfriend, writing: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman
Simon, 65, attended with his fiancee Lauren Silverman. Simon worked with Liam on The X Factor.
The singer had initially auditioned for the competition in 2008 when he was 14, and returned in 2010 when he was placed into a group with Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, who would later become his One Direction bandmates.
Kimberley Walsh
Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was also in attendance. She was joined by her former bandmate, Nicola Roberts.
Jamie Scott
Singer and songwriter Jamie Scott, who penned songs for One Direction, joined mourners.
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes mingled with guests ahead of the service.
James Corden
Actor and comedian James Corden was also present, dressed in a smart suit.
One Direction stars
Also bidding farewell to the singer were Liam's former One Direction bandmates: Louis, Zayn, Harry and Niall.
Harry Styles
Harry looked sombre in a smart suit and black sunglasses.
Niall Horan
Niall wrapped up warm in a black coat.
Zayn Malik
Zayn looked smart in a black suit and a matching black shirt.
Jordan North and Sian Welby
Scott Mills
Radio star Scott Mills looked smart dressed in a long coat and dark trousers. The star spent time with One Direction at the start of their career.
Cheryl
Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, 41, attended the poignant event. Cheryl and Liam had a two-year relationship between 2016 and 2018 and welcomed their son Bear in 2017.
Adrian Chiles
The One Show star Adrian Chiles was also among guests.
Horse-drawn carriage arrives
A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin ahead of the funeral.
Touching floral tributes
The carriage featured a touching floral 'son' tribute crafted from red roses.
There was also a heartbreaking tribute from Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear, which read, 'Daddy'.
Liam's coffin is carried into the service
Pallbearers carried the coffin topped with white roses and green sprigs.
Liam's tragic death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes. Following the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker's death, his family said they were "heartbroken" in a poignant tribute."We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said via a spokesperson.
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Elsewhere, his former One Direction bandmates released a joint statement which read: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
Liam rose to fame in 2010 as one-fifth of the X-Factor boyband One Direction. Together, they became one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours before embarking on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and later pursuing solo careers.
In 2019, Liam released his debut album LP1 and enjoyed success with his single 'Strip That Down'. His solo career also saw him collaborate with artists such as Quavo, Rita Ora and J Balvin.
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage