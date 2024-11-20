Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Payne funeral updates: Cheryl, son Bear and One Direction stars attend
One Direction's Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson leave Liam Payne's funeral© Getty

Liam Payne funeral: Cheryl, son Bear and One Direction stars attend

The former One Direction star passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 16 October

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Former One Direction star Liam Payne will be laid to rest in an intimate funeral on Wednesday 20 November in the Home Counties. 

The private funeral was attended by the singer's family and friends including his parents Geoff and Karen, his two sisters Nicola and Ruth and his ex-partner, Cheryl.

Liam Payne smiling in black suit© Getty Images
Singer Liam Payne passed away in Buenos Aires

Also in attendance to pay their final respects were Liam's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32. 

WATCH: One Direction stars among mourners at Liam Payne’s funeral

Wolverhampton-born Liam tragically passed away on 16 October aged 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

See photos from the poignant event below... 

Liam Payne's family and friends attended his funeral on Wednesday© Andrew Matthews - PA Images

Touching floral tributes

White floral tributes were arranged outside the church in the Home Counties. 

A general view of the church in the Home Counties ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne© Andrew Matthews - PA Images

Preparations took place this morning ahead of the service. 

The service is due to start at 1pm© Backgrid

The singer's funeral is set to take place today. 

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley © Getty

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley

Liam Payne's girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, attended the star's funeral alongside Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian.

Kate had been in a relationship with Liam for two years before his tragic death.

At the time of Liam's death, Kate paid tribute to her late boyfriend, writing: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."  

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman © Getty

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Simon, 65, attended with his fiancee Lauren Silverman. Simon worked with Liam on The X Factor. 

The singer had initially auditioned for the competition in 2008 when he was 14, and returned in 2010 when he was placed into a group with Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, who would later become his One Direction bandmates.

Kimberley Walsh© Getty

Kimberley Walsh

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was also in attendance. She was joined by her former bandmate, Nicola Roberts. 

Jamie Scott © Getty

Jamie Scott

Singer and songwriter Jamie Scott, who penned songs for One Direction, joined mourners. 

Rochelle and Marvin Humes © Getty

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes mingled with guests ahead of the service.

James Corden © Getty

James Corden

Actor and comedian James Corden was also present, dressed in a smart suit. 


One Direction stars © Getty

One Direction stars

Also bidding farewell to the singer were Liam's former One Direction bandmates: Louis, Zayn, Harry and Niall. 

Harry Styles © JUSTIN TALLIS

Harry Styles

Harry looked sombre in a smart suit and black sunglasses. 

niall horan at funeral © Getty Images

Niall Horan

Niall wrapped up warm in a black coat. 

Zayn Malik departs the funeral for singer Liam Payne© Getty

Zayn Malik

Zayn looked smart in a black suit and a matching black shirt. 

Jordan North and Sian Welby© Getty

Jordan North and Sian Welby

scott mills at funeral service © Getty Images

Scott Mills

Radio star Scott Mills looked smart dressed in a long coat and dark trousers. The star spent time with One Direction at the start of their career. 

Cheryl at liam payne funeral © Getty Images

Cheryl

Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, 41, attended the poignant event. Cheryl and Liam had a two-year relationship between 2016 and 2018 and welcomed their son Bear in 2017. 

Adrian Chiles (left) after the funeral service© Getty

Adrian Chiles

The One Show star Adrian Chiles was also among guests. 

A horse drawn hearse arriving at the funeral of Liam Payne© Getty

Horse-drawn carriage arrives

A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin ahead of the funeral. 

A floral tribute on the hearse which spells the word 'Son' © Getty

Touching floral tributes

The carriage featured a touching floral 'son' tribute crafted from red roses. 

A funeral director carries the floral tribute© Getty

There was also a heartbreaking tribute from Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear, which read, 'Daddy'. 

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Liam Payne© Getty

Liam's coffin is carried into the service

Pallbearers carried the coffin topped with white roses and green sprigs.  

Liam's tragic death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes. Following the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker's death, his family said they were "heartbroken" in a poignant tribute."We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said via a spokesperson.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam with his parents Geoff and Karen in 2010© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock
Liam with his parents Geoff and Karen

Elsewhere, his former One Direction bandmates released a joint statement which read: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam." 

One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012 at The O2, on February 21, 2012 in London, England.© JMEnternational
Liam rose to fame with One Direction

Liam rose to fame in 2010 as one-fifth of the X-Factor boyband One Direction. Together, they became one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours before embarking on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and later pursuing solo careers. 

In 2019, Liam released his debut album LP1 and enjoyed success with his single 'Strip That Down'. His solo career also saw him collaborate with artists such as Quavo, Rita Ora and J Balvin.

