Exclusive: Sally Dynevor shares update on daughter Phoebe's wedding plans: 'It'll be amazing'

Sally Dynevor said she "can't wait" to be the mother-of-the-bride at her daughter Phoebe Dynevor's wedding as she revealed that the 29-year-old Bridgerton actress hasn't yet started planning for her big day.

The Coronation Street star spoke to HELLO! ahead of the Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK's largest-ever match funding campaign. Sally is supporting Prevent Breast Cancer, a charity close to her heart after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2009, as it takes part in the challenge.

WATCH: Harry Redknapp and Alan Carr support Big Give’s Christmas Challenge

When asked if she was looking forward to her daughter's wedding, Sally told us: "I am! I can't wait. It'll be amazing, whenever and wherever it is."

She went on to reveal that Phoebe and her fiancé Cameron Fuller, who is also an actor, haven't had the time to start planning for their upcoming nuptials due to their busy schedules.

© Theo Wargo/GA Sally's daughter is Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor

"There aren't any wedding plans yet because they're both so busy – I keep trying to remind her not to stress about it, there's no rush," said Sally, who is also a mum to Waterloo Road star Harriet, 21, and son Samuel, 27.

Chatting about her upcoming Christmas plans, Sally revealed that she can't wait to be reunited with her three children, whom she shares with her husband, screenwriter Tim Dynevor. "I'm so excited for Christmas this year because all my children are coming home and it's going to be just the five of us and grandad! A lovely, simple, family Christmas" Sally explained.

© Kevin Mazur Phoebe is engaged to fellow actor Cameron Fuller

Sharing an insight into their Christmas Day schedule, she continued: "We'll go on plenty of walks, play games, eat lots and be grateful for the year we've all had."

The mum-of-three is particularly looking forward to reuniting with her eldest daughter Phoebe, having not seen her for six months due to the Fair Play star's busy schedule. "I haven't seen Phoebe since my birthday in May because she's had such a busy year, so I know she's really looking forward to coming home and being back in the family fold," Sally revealed.

© Getty The pair have yet to start planning for their wedding

The soap actress, who has been a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer for over two decades, also reflected on being diagnosed with cancer in 2009 when Phoebe and her two siblings were young.

"When you get a cancer diagnosis, it's a wake-up call and it changes your life forever. You have to face your own mortality and at that time I was a mum to three young children, so you can imagine how frightening that was," she said.

© Instagram Sally's three children: Hattie, Samuel, and Phoebe

"When you start a cancer journey, you have to take everyone with you even though you'd give anything to shield them from it. I wanted to protect my children's innocence; I didn't want to cause them any hurt or worry," continued Sally. "But cancer affects everyone – my children had to see their mum poorly, and my husband Tim had to carry us all through such an incredibly frightening time. It was hard for us all, but we got through it."

The Big Give HELLO! has partnered with Big Give's Christmas Challenge, which runs from 3 to 10 December and matches donations made through its platform pound for pound, doubling the amount raised for charity. Backed by a host of famous names, Big Give is supporting 1,250 charities with a record-breaking pot of £20 million in matched funds available from generous donors including The Reed Foundation, Julia Rausing Trust, The Childhood Trust, The Hospital Saturday Fund, ShareGift, Steve Morgan Foundation, Candis Magazine, Hampshire Cricket Foundation, Aesseal, The Coles-Medlock Foundation and many others. Last year, the week-long campaign raised £33 million for good causes. Big Give's Chair of Trustees James Reed, whose father Sir Alec founded the organisation in 2007, said: "With a record level of match funds provided by our Champion partners, we're calling on the amazingly generous British public to help make this our most impactful campaign yet. "When people give to us, they are not giving to Big Give, they are giving through Big Give to charitable causes they really care about. Every donation will be doubled so you can double the difference you make."

The Big Give's Christmas Challenge runs until 10 December and aims to raise tens of millions of pounds for 1,250 charities by doubling public donations through match funding from Big Give's Champion partners.

By lunchtime on Thursday, the Big Give Christmas Challenge had raised an incredible £22.3million since it launched on Tuesday. This means the campaign is well ahead of last year’s and on course to raise a record amount, rivalling Comic Relief and Children in Need in terms of scale

The Big Give Christmas Challenge runs until 10 of December

James Reed, Chair of the Trustees of Big Give, said: "With a record level of match funds provided by our Champion partners, we're calling on the amazingly generous British public to help make this our most impactful campaign yet. When people give to us they are not giving to Big Give, they are giving through Big Give to charitable causes they really care about, and this year there are 1,250 charities that stand to benefit. Every donation will be doubled so you can double the difference you make."

The Christmas Challenge runs until 12 noon on the 10th of December 2024. To double your donation and make double the difference this Christmas, visit: donate.biggive.org/christmas-challenge-2024.