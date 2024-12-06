Exclusive: Sally Dynevor shares update on daughter Phoebe's wedding plans: 'It'll be amazing'

Sally Dynevor said she "can't wait" to be the mother-of-the-bride at her daughter Phoebe Dynevor's wedding as she revealed that the 29-year-old Bridgerton actress hasn't yet started planning for her big day.
The Coronation Street star spoke to HELLO! ahead of the Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK's largest-ever match funding campaign. Sally is supporting Prevent Breast Cancer, a charity close to her heart after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2009, as it takes part in the challenge.
When asked if she was looking forward to her daughter's wedding, Sally told us: "I am! I can't wait. It'll be amazing, whenever and wherever it is."
She went on to reveal that Phoebe and her fiancé Cameron Fuller, who is also an actor, haven't had the time to start planning for their upcoming nuptials due to their busy schedules.
"There aren't any wedding plans yet because they're both so busy – I keep trying to remind her not to stress about it, there's no rush," said Sally, who is also a mum to Waterloo Road star Harriet, 21, and son Samuel, 27.
Chatting about her upcoming Christmas plans, Sally revealed that she can't wait to be reunited with her three children, whom she shares with her husband, screenwriter Tim Dynevor. "I'm so excited for Christmas this year because all my children are coming home and it's going to be just the five of us and grandad! A lovely, simple, family Christmas" Sally explained.
Sharing an insight into their Christmas Day schedule, she continued: "We'll go on plenty of walks, play games, eat lots and be grateful for the year we've all had."
The mum-of-three is particularly looking forward to reuniting with her eldest daughter Phoebe, having not seen her for six months due to the Fair Play star's busy schedule. "I haven't seen Phoebe since my birthday in May because she's had such a busy year, so I know she's really looking forward to coming home and being back in the family fold," Sally revealed.
The soap actress, who has been a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer for over two decades, also reflected on being diagnosed with cancer in 2009 when Phoebe and her two siblings were young.
"When you get a cancer diagnosis, it's a wake-up call and it changes your life forever. You have to face your own mortality and at that time I was a mum to three young children, so you can imagine how frightening that was," she said.
"When you start a cancer journey, you have to take everyone with you even though you'd give anything to shield them from it. I wanted to protect my children's innocence; I didn't want to cause them any hurt or worry," continued Sally. "But cancer affects everyone – my children had to see their mum poorly, and my husband Tim had to carry us all through such an incredibly frightening time. It was hard for us all, but we got through it."
The Big Give's Christmas Challenge runs until 10 December and aims to raise tens of millions of pounds for 1,250 charities by doubling public donations through match funding from Big Give's Champion partners.
By lunchtime on Thursday, the Big Give Christmas Challenge had raised an incredible £22.3million since it launched on Tuesday. This means the campaign is well ahead of last year’s and on course to raise a record amount, rivalling Comic Relief and Children in Need in terms of scale
James Reed, Chair of the Trustees of Big Give, said: "With a record level of match funds provided by our Champion partners, we're calling on the amazingly generous British public to help make this our most impactful campaign yet. When people give to us they are not giving to Big Give, they are giving through Big Give to charitable causes they really care about, and this year there are 1,250 charities that stand to benefit. Every donation will be doubled so you can double the difference you make."
The Christmas Challenge runs until 12 noon on the 10th of December 2024. To double your donation and make double the difference this Christmas, visit: donate.biggive.org/christmas-challenge-2024.