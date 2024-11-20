George Stephanopoulos' tribute to wife a year after getting emotional on live TV

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth had something special to celebrate on November 20 - their 23rd wedding anniversary!

The couple are just as in love today as they were over two decades ago, and reminisced about their big day on Wednesday morning.

George took to Instagram Stories and simply shared a love heart emoji dedicated to his wife. He also re-shared Ali's Instagram post, which featured a throwback photo of them taken on their wedding day.

In the picture, the couple were gazing into each other's eyes as they both drank champagne. Ali looked stunning in a fitted wedding dress with puffed sleeves and a veil, while George looked dapper in a black suit.

In the caption, Ali wrote: "23 years with my one and only!"

George Stephanopoulos' tribute to Ali Wentworth on their 23rd wedding anniversary

This time last year, George became emotional live on GMA as the couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Ali surprised her husband with a video of herself talking from their bedroom at home in NYC, lying in bed and joking that it was another wedding anniversary where she was waking up alone.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for 23 years

Instead, she had to turn on the TV to see George talking to a "beautiful woman at work".

The sweet surprise resulted in George becoming overcome with emotion and his co-stars comforted him by turning the situation into a joke. "You really are tearing up there, you little softy!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth met on a blind date

Robin Roberts said as she smiled and pointed at her colleague from across the news desk.

George and Ali met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and it was love at first sight! Ali spoke about their love story during a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

The celebrity couple share two grown-up daughters

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

The couple live in New York City

About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

Ali and George got engaged after just two months of dating. George's late father, Reverend Robert Stephanopoulos - who sadly passed away earlier in 2024 - performed the ceremony.