Exclusive: Sarah, Duchess of York talks Christmas plans with family and reveals special gifts for grandchildren

Sarah, Duchess of York is all prepared to spoil her grandchildren this Christmas, as she's set to spend the festive season with her family.

The author, 65, is grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and stepson Wolfie, eight, as well as Princess Eugenie's sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

"Grannies exist to spoil their grandchildren, don't they? I'll be stuffing their stockings with sweets, toys and treats. I think I'm as excited as they are," the Duchess tells HELLO!

And she's an organised gift buyer, rather than rushing out at the last minute.

"I plan a long way ahead," Sarah tells HELLO! "I spot things I think people would like throughout the year and stash them away. Every year I also like to get special baubles made for everyone's tree."

With the Prince and Princess of Wales' plans for the festive season revealed, Sarah says she's "spending Christmas with family as usual and and hoping to catch up with some friends".

As well as quality time with her family, giving back is something which is also very important to the Duchess, as she shows her support for the Big Give.

When Sarah and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor met on the set of ITV’s Loose Women this summer, they formed an instant bond. Both had experienced breast cancer, and they each wanted to help save other women's lives with early diagnosis.

So when Sally asked Sarah to join her as patron of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer, she didn’t hesitate.

"I'm only standing here today thanks to a routine mammogram appointment that I almost missed," Sarah tells HELLO! "It's really important that we all go for our regular screening and that we're breast aware and get any changes or lumps checked quickly. I'm not out of the woods – I'm reconciled to the fact that I'll need to have checks for the rest of my life – but thanks to my mammogram and the treatment I underwent, my prognosis is good.

"When you're told you have cancer, you can't help thinking it's a death sentence. But there is help, treatment and support out there and in my case fortunately that doesn't look like coming true," adds Sarah, who says she makes sure her daughters are educated too.

© MAX CISOTTI Sarah has taught her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast aware

“I have urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast aware as breast cancer can strike at any age. It’s vital that we all take responsibility for our own health and if you think something’s wrong, ask for help and don’t take no for an answer.

"Cancer is like a bomb going off in your life, and it doesn’t just affect you but your entire family. I’m generally a positive person but getting not one but two cancer diagnoses in the space of a few months was a lot to deal with."

While Sarah was diagnosed last year, Sally, 61, went through her cancer ordeal in 2009, when she was 46.

© Prevent Breast Cancer Sarah with Corrie star Sally Dynevor

"Sally is such a kind and giving person and there was something about her that told me we'd be friends straight away," says Sarah.

"She told me that like me, she'd suffered breast cancer, ironically at just the same time as her character in Coronation Street was diagnosed with the disease."

And Sally says: "Sarah is just incredible. She's a force to be reckoned with. The fact that Sarah came and saw what we were all about and got so involved tells you everything you need to know about her. We get on so well, I feel like I’ve known her all my life."

The women hope Big Give can help raise the additional £600,000 the charity needs for the National Breast Imaging Academy it is building in Manchester, which will train breast imaging specialists from all over the country.

The Christmas Challenge runs until 12 noon on the 10th of December 2024. To double your donation and make double the difference this Christmas, donate below...