Why GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wedding anniversary was tinged with sadness

George Stephanopoulos celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary on November 20, marking the day in New York City with his wife, Ali Wentworth.

The couple tied the knot after a whirlwind romance, and got engaged just two months after dating, having been set up on a blind date.

And while they would have enjoyed reminiscing about their special day, it would likely have been tinged with sadness.

This is because it was the first anniversary following the death of George's father, Reverend Robert Stephanopoulos, who played a huge role on their wedding day.

Robert officiated the service, which was held at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

Robert passed away on June 19 aged 89, while George and Ali were on vacation in Europe.

Ali paid tribute to her father-in-law shortly after his death in a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing their close bond. She wrote: "Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity passed away on June 19th. He was my father-in-law and I loved him dearly.

"He married us. He laughed with us. He debated our daughters. He praised my Thanksgiving turkey. He loved ice cream. He was everyone’s council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."

Ali shared a number of photos of Reverend Robert to accompany her tribute, which were all taken from her and George's wedding day in 2001.

George's father married the couple, as they tied the knot just two months after getting engaged. The sad news follows on just a year after Robert's wife, Presvytera Nikki, died.

Robert's touching obituary online reads in part: "Over more than half a century in the ministry, Father Robert touched countless lives. He counseled young couples contemplating marriage, celebrated their weddings and baptisms, cried with them at the funerals of loved ones. His legacy lives through them, his surviving children Mother Agapia, George, Marguarite and Andrew - his daughter in law, Alexandra Wentworth, and his grandchildren Elliott and Harper Stephanopoulos."

George and Ali marked their wedding anniversary on social media on Wednesday.

The GMA star took to Instagram Stories and simply shared a love heart emoji dedicated to his wife. He also re-shared Ali's Instagram post, which featured a throwback photo of them taken on their wedding day.

In the picture, the couple were gazing into each other's eyes as they both drank champagne. Ali looked stunning in a fitted wedding dress with puffed sleeves and a veil, while George looked dapper in a black suit.

In the caption, Ali wrote: "23 years with my one and only!" This time last year, meanwhile, George became emotional live on GMA as the couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Ali surprised her husband with a video of herself talking from their bedroom at home in NYC, lying in bed and joking that it was another wedding anniversary where she was waking up alone.

Instead, she had to turn on the TV to see George talking to a "beautiful woman at work". The sweet surprise resulted in George becoming overcome with emotion and his co-stars comforted him by turning the situation into a joke.

"You really are tearing up there, you little softy!" Robin Roberts said as she smiled and pointed at her colleague from across the news desk.