Loved-up Phoebe Dynevor and new fiancé Cameron Fuller make first public appearance after engagement

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller are basking in the glow of their engagement, enjoying every moment of their journey together. The couple, who delighted fans with the announcement of their engagement in May, made a stunning appearance on day one of the US Open in New York, looking completely smitten with each other.

Seated at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, the newly-engaged pair radiated happiness, marking their first public outing since sharing their joyous news.

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller attend Day One of the US Open

Bridgerton star Phoebe, 29, looked effortlessly chic in a white-wash denim shirt and a sleeveless blazer, while Cameron, 28, opted for a laid-back look with a white T-shirt, grey cardigan, and blue trousers.

This sighting is their first public appearance since the engagement, which Phoebe first hinted at during the Met Gala in May, where she debuted her dazzling ring.

Shortly after, Cameron shared a heartwarming Instagram post capturing the moment he proposed, which Phoebe then reshared on her Stories.

© Getty The couple confirmed their engagement in May

The snapshot saw Phoebe looking utterly surprised as she covered her face in her hands whilst looking down a balcony decorated with beautiful white flowers and green foliage. Although it is yet to be revealed what she was looking down on, it may be that her family were in on the proposal too.

For his post, Cameron, 28, simply added a heart with an arrow emoji in the caption, and was swiftly inundated with messages of congratulations – including his future mother-in-law, who added three red heart emojis.

Actress Adelaide Kane wrote: "Congratulations!" Sydney Sweeney said: "Congrats!!!" Daisy Edgar-Jones simply added: "Aaaaaaah." Phoebe's sister Harriet Dynevor commented: "The best [heart emoji]."

The couple have been in a relationship for over one year. Despite keeping their romance under wraps, they made their public debut at Wimbledon in July 2023.Phoebe was previously briefly linked to Andrew Garfield after they met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in 2022. She also dated US comedian Pete Davidson before their split in 2021.

Reflecting on their six-month romance, Phoebe confessed she was "naïve" about dating in the public eye.

Back in September, she told ELLE US: "It just goes back to being naïve - I didn't think anyone would care. I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation.

© Instagram Phoebe Dynevor's mum Sally shared this snap of the actress and Cameron after the engagement rumours

"There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life. You realise, 'Oh, I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.'

"There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

