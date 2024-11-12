Travis Kelce's 17,000 sq ft mansion burglarized during Chiefs game attended by Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce faced an unsettling situation last month when his sprawling 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was reportedly burglarized, according to TMZ.

The break-in occurred on October 7, just as Taylor Swift was cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ big game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to police reports, $20,000 in cash was stolen and the back door was damaged.

Travis' new luxury $6million estate, which he moved into after going public with Taylor to gain more privacy, was specifically chosen for its seclusion. Yet even this ultra-private retreat couldn't escape attention.

The estate is the epitome of luxury, boasting six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a stunning Beverly Hills-style pool and jacuzzi, a six-car garage, lighted tennis and pickleball courts, and even a miniature golf course—all sprawled across three acres of lush, tree-lined grounds.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023

Inside, the home is equally impressive, with a chef's kitchen perfect for Taylor’s homemaking passion, along with vast living areas and expansive balconies overlooking the gorgeous surroundings.

For Travis, this home is a peaceful escape from the spotlight, especially after fan attention surged due to his high-profile relationship.

© Michael Owens Travis Kelce was in the middle of a game when he was burgled

The timing of the burglary raised eyebrows, as it coincided with the Chiefs’ game and came just hours after a similar break-in at quarterback Patrick Mahomes' property in nearby Belton.

The situation suggests that the NFL stars might have been targets of a larger crime spree, casting a shadow over their otherwise exciting season.

© AKGS Travis' new $6 million Kansas City home

Chiefs fans celebrated the team’s victory that day, with Patrick delivering 331 yards and Travis recording nine catches for 70 yards.

Travis renewed his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, reportedly signing a deal worth $57.25 million. This means the tight end will take home an annual salary of $14.3 million until the end of his contract in 2026.

While his salary is nothing to be sniffed at, he previously admitted that it pales in comparison to other NFL stars due to the Chiefs' salary cap.

"My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am," he told Vanity Fair. "Any time I talk about wanting more money, they're just like, 'Why don't you go to the Chiefs and ask them?'

© ESPN Taylor was watching the game when Travis' home was raided

"When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, 'Man, that's two to three times what I'm making right now," he added, referring to former teammate, Tyreek Hill, who joined the Miami Dolphins last year.

However, it appears winning games means more to Travis than a bigger paycheck. "I'm like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don't win. I love winning. I love the situation I'm in."