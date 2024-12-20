Gisele Bundchen celebrates major achievement amid baby news

Gisele Bundchen has a lot to celebrate this year, following reports that she was pregnant with her third child, which would be her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bundchen is expecting a baby

But the supermodel also received a major acknowledgement in her industry, as Models.com honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Taking to Instagram, the star accepted the milestone with gratitude: "Thank you for the kind words!" she said.

Explaining her achievement, the publication shared their appreciation for the model, explaining that she "continues to redefine the industry standard, embodying significant power moves in fashion and beyond since her debut in 1995.

Gisele accepted the award

"The foundation she built in the 90s propelled her into supermodel stardom during the 2000s, making her one of the most in-demand model of the era," they continued.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at the Versace Fall/Winter women's collection 2000, 1999 in Milan, Italy.

The dedication concluded: "Her cultural impact, unmatched presence, and kindness continue to inspire generations, making her a fitting recipient of this prestigious honor."

The award was truly a testament to the supermodel's legacy, as she has been one of the highest paid models in the world since 2001. In 2012, she earned the top spot on Forbes top-earning models list.

Gisele was once the highest-paid supermodel.

Certainly, the achievement tops off a busy month for Gisele, as she celebrated her daughter and son's respective birthdays in December. Her daughter Vivian celebrated her 12th birthday on December 5, while Benjamin turned 15 on December 8.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

As her children are all growing up, Gisele revealed earlier this year what it was like raising teenagers and tweens.

The model said "it's amazing having teenagers and pre-teens," adding she learned "so much" about the age group and how to alter communication styles.

"The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations, because, I think, you know, they are changing, every day is a whole new world," she said. "And it’s so important to kind of talk, it's a huge thing."

Tom shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his former wife Gisele Bündchen

Notably, Gisele opted for home births when having Benjamin and Vivian, although she was advised by her doctors it was "too dangerous" and she should opt for C-sections instead.

As she reportedly expects her third child at 44, the star may opt for the same practice again.

She previously gushed that she has "always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home."

She admitted that her past insistence on a home birth stems from her fear of hospitals after her twin sister, Pati, developed double pneumonia when they were ten years old.