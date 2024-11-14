Gisele Bündchen looks radiant as she debuts baby bump for the first time at event

Gisele Bündchen made maternity style chic in her latest outing after news broke that the supermodel was pregnant with her boyfriend and former jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele attended the 20th Anniversary Gala for Lotus House Women's Shelter, sporting a stunning black gown that showcased her slight baby bump at five months along.

The dress featured a halter neck and fit the 44-year-old like a glove. She opted to wear her blonde locks down in soft waves and accessorized with black sandals and gold hoop earrings.

Gisele posted a slew of pictures from the event, including one of her volunteering in a cafeteria and another donning a pink hard hat in support of Children's Village.

"It was an honor to attend the Lotus House Gala celebrating their 20th anniversary as the largest shelter for women and children in America," she captioned the post.

"I feel truly blessed to support the visionary Constance Collins and her incredible team, whose unwavering commitment has transformed countless lives."

© Instagram Gisele was glowing at the charity event

She continued: "With their latest achievement—uniting over 300 women's shelters nationwide through the National Women's Shelter Network—they're taking a bold step toward eradicating homelessness."

Gisele, who already shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with NFL superstar Tom Brady, has been dating her 37-year-old beau since June 2023.

The Victoria's Secret model gushed about Joaquim in an interview with Vanity Fair just months before they became official.

© Instagram Gisele's post included snaps of her volunteering for the organization

"I'm so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers] because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends," she said.

She added: "Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Gisele also told the New York Times about her boyfriend, revealing, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

© Instagram The baby will be Gisele's third child; she shares two with ex-husband Tom Brady

While Gisele's ex-husband, Tom, whom she was married to from 2009 until they split in 2022, is seemingly still coming to terms with her baby news, he got candid about the difficulties of being a parent on Tuesday at the Fortune Global Forum.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," he admitted. "And we screwed up a lot, and I've screwed up a lot as a parent. I don't want to seem like I'm some sort of expert in parenting because I'm certainly not that."

The football star explained that he had been working towards being a better parent since retiring in 2023.

"My kids are going to be faced with their own challenges, and they have to figure out how to overcome them, too," he said. "I'll be there to support them a lot, just like my parents did, and I'll be learning along the way right there with them."