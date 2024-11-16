Why Gisele Bundchen could defy doctor's orders when giving birth to third baby

Gisele Bundchen is no stranger to giving birth having welcomed two children with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

Following news that she is now pregnant with her third child – and her first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente – Gisele has no doubt already considered her birth plan.

It's highly likely that the supermodel will stick to tradition and have another home birth, which she did with her son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

However, at the time of their births, Gisele was advised by her doctor that it was "too dangerous" for her to give birth at home, and she should consider a C-section instead.

Gisele went against her doctor's warning at the time and insisted on welcoming her children at home because she has "always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home".

The supermodel admitted in the past that her insistence on a home birth also stems from her fear of hospitals after her twin sister, Pati, developed double pneumonia when they were ten years old.

In her 2018 book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele recalled how she met a woman named Mayra who was studying to be a midwife.

Mayra told Gisele that the "most soothing way for a newborn to enter the world was into water," a conversation that stuck with Gisele so much, that she had water births with both her children and will likely do the same with her third.

In her book, Gisele also said that giving birth to Benjamin and Vivian at home were the "two most extraordinary experiences" of her life.

"I felt like Kali, the Hindu goddess of time, creation, destruction, and power, a feeling of invincibility. I could chew rocks in half! I could split mountains in two! I could divide oceans!" she explained.

Gisele is reportedly already several months along in her pregnancy, and should she have a home birth again, it will be the first at her $11.5 million mega-mansion in the exclusive and A-list populated area of Indian Creek Island in Miami, Florida.

The star bought the home in 2022 but, after it underwent renovation, she set her roots down in the sprawling property near her ex Tom's luxury pad, meaning the two can co-parent Benjamin and Vivian harmoniously.

Gisele's new 6,660-square-foot home sits on an 18,400-square-foot plot and boasts 25-foot-high ceilings, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the creek, and multiple terraces.

It also features a movie theater, gym, office and playroom.

Outside is just as impressive with a large swimming pool, a hot tub, and a spacious boat dock in the backyard – which Tom's nearby house also boasts.

Tom and Gisele divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. She was first linked with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim, in November 2022 when they were seen on vacation together in Costa Rica with her kids.

However, neither party has ever confirmed the relationship despite the nearly two years of speculation leading up to her pregnancy.

Joaquim runs a jiu-jitsu training studio in Miami, Florida with his brothers Pedro and Gui, named Valente Brothers.