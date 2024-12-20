Today Show stars are divided as Hoda and Savannah confess: 'We can't do it'

It's getting festive on the Today Show, as the stars are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. Although as they took a look at how the country might be marking the holiday season, a point of contention came up.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker all turned to Bardstown, Kentucky, where the townspeople were getting particularly festive. But the town is best known as the home of bourbon whisky, notably a favorite of Craig's.

As the team celebrated Bardstown, they all raised a glass of bourbon for the occasion, as the correspondent teased that Craig should be there, to which he responded: "I've been to Bardstown, it is a fantastic place."

© Screenshot NBC The Today Show hosts toasted to Bardstown

Al chimed in: "I'm already there," while Savannah joked: "He's with you in spirits," which everyone laughed at.

But while Hoda and Savannah raised their glasses, they certainly seemed reluctant to actually drink. Savannah paused a moment before drinking, while Hoda took a sip, looking utterly disgusted with the beverage.

© Screenshot NBC Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie didn't enjoy their drinks

The 60-year-old admitted: "We can't do bourbon," and Savannah, shaking her head, didn't even take a sip before she smelled the liquor and put her glass down, shaking her head.

"We can't," Savannah added.

"We tried," Hoda chimed in, while Craig and Al took sips of their drink and smiled.

"We can," said Craig, who is set to replace Hoda as Savannah's co-anchor in January 2025.

This isn't the first time the team have been divided by bourbon, as they toasted to Craig following his major career news.

WATCH: Today Show celebrations for Craig Melvin go wrong in the most hilarious way

Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager all joined Hoda, Savannah and Craig on the show for a drink to celebrate.

As everyone clinked their glasses, Savannah said: "We love you Craig, I'll take a sip for you."

Immediately after sipping, Hoda, Savannah, Sheinelle and Jenna all turned from the camera with winces on their faces as they all made it clear they didn't enjoy it.

Craig was surrounded by his fellow Today show hosts as the news broke

Meanwhile, Craig sipped the tumbler of bourbon like it was water and couldn't help but laugh as his colleagues put their glasses down, unwilling to see the rest of the beverage through.

"Awful!" Jenna could be heard exclaiming, a sentiment which Savannah echoed.

Celebrating Craig's appointment, Savannah called it "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made."

Craig said that Hoda had helped "save" the show, after she filled the role in 2018, replacing Matt Lauer who faced misconduct accusations, telling her: "It means a lot to inherit this from you."