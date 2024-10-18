It's all change on Today show with influx of different co-hosts amid shake-up

Fans of Today may have been surprised to find that many of the usual anchors weren't there at all, meaning some familiar faces took to the studio to take up the mantle.

Willie Geist and Laura Jarrett filled in for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and while Craig Melvin's seat stayed notably absent, Carson Daly took on a more noticeable role in the show than usual. In fact, the only regular host working the flagship show was Al Roker.

Laura and Willie tend to fill in the weekend slots of the morning show, with the former hosting the Saturday Edition with Peter Alexander while the latter anchors the Sunday Edition. However, their appearances on the show reportedly came down to the show's usual cast having "a jumpstart on their weekends."

The Today Show shakeup even persisted into the 3rd Hour, with Sheinelle's absence being covered by Laura again.

Hoda's absence from the show comes at a busy time for the veteran anchor, as she is months away from leaving Today permanently. After her emotional announcement on the show, the host shared an emotional statement on Instagram via the show's official page.

"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure," she said.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

It's believed that Hoda will spend more time with her daughters, Hope and Haley, as she told her co-hosts that she reached her decision after meeting the milestone age of 60.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she explained.

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."