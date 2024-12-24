Tiger Woods reunites with Elin Nordegren as son Charlie celebrates milestone

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren continue to co-parent their two children, Sam Alexis and Charles Axel, after divorcing 14 years ago.
The former couple seemed in good spirits as they reunited at the PNC Championship on December 22, 2024. Tiger and their son Charlie, 15, came in second place in the competition
While they may not have placed first, with the achievement going to two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer and his son Jason, Tiger and his ex-wife showed an unexpected moment of public affection as they embraced each other.
Elin and Tiger wore matching baseball caps as they put on a united front during the tournament. Elin, mom to six children, carried one of her youngest around the golf green.
It was celebrations all round for the family, as Charlie hit his very first hole-in-one in front of his father, a major victory during the fourth hole. His father walked over and gave him a big hug, before giving him a playful push on the course.
The 15-year-old could be heard calling his shot "awesome," remarking: "What a way to do it," as he smiled at his sister, 17-year-old Sam, who served as Tiger's caddy for the duration of the game.
Charlie's first hole-in-one is just the first step towards matching his father's 20 career hole-in-one, three of which occurred during the PGA Tour according to Golf Monthly.
The family's happy moment comes 15 years after Elin and Tiger's relationship made frontpage news as the golfing legend admitted to infidelity towards his wife. Their relationship breakdown culminated following Tiger's single-vehicle accident near the family's Florida home.
The couple's divorce came not long after they'd had Charlie, but Tiger maintains that he has a strong relationship with his children.
"I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing — the joys, the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together," he said.
Elin has since found happiness with former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins tight-end Jordan Cameron. As he retired in 2017, that same year he started a relationship with the former au pair.
The couple share a blended family of six children; Elin has two children with Tiger, while Jordan is father to a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship, and the couple have gone on to have three children, Arthur, Zeta, and Freya.