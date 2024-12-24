Tiger Woods reunites with Elin Nordegren as son Charlie celebrates milestone

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren continue to co-parent their two children, Sam Alexis and Charles Axel, after divorcing 14 years ago.

© Getty Images Tiger Woods of The United States poses for a picture on the first tee with his son Charlie Woods and his daughter Sam Woods who was caddying for Tiger during the final round of the PNC Championship

The former couple seemed in good spirits as they reunited at the PNC Championship on December 22, 2024. Tiger and their son Charlie, 15, came in second place in the competition

While they may not have placed first, with the achievement going to two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer and his son Jason, Tiger and his ex-wife showed an unexpected moment of public affection as they embraced each other.

Elin and Tiger wore matching baseball caps as they put on a united front during the tournament. Elin, mom to six children, carried one of her youngest around the golf green.

It was celebrations all round for the family, as Charlie hit his very first hole-in-one in front of his father, a major victory during the fourth hole. His father walked over and gave him a big hug, before giving him a playful push on the course.

© Getty Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam Woods walk the 11th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2024 in Orlando, Florida

The 15-year-old could be heard calling his shot "awesome," remarking: "What a way to do it," as he smiled at his sister, 17-year-old Sam, who served as Tiger's caddy for the duration of the game.

Charlie's first hole-in-one is just the first step towards matching his father's 20 career hole-in-one, three of which occurred during the PGA Tour according to Golf Monthly.

© Getty Tiger Woods holds his daugher, Sam, and stands next to his wife, Elin Nordegren, on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Palo Alto, California

The family's happy moment comes 15 years after Elin and Tiger's relationship made frontpage news as the golfing legend admitted to infidelity towards his wife. Their relationship breakdown culminated following Tiger's single-vehicle accident near the family's Florida home.

The couple's divorce came not long after they'd had Charlie, but Tiger maintains that he has a strong relationship with his children.

"I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing — the joys, the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together," he said.

© Getty Images Elin is now with former NFL player Jordan Cameron

Elin has since found happiness with former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins tight-end Jordan Cameron. As he retired in 2017, that same year he started a relationship with the former au pair.

The couple share a blended family of six children; Elin has two children with Tiger, while Jordan is father to a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship, and the couple have gone on to have three children, Arthur, Zeta, and Freya.