Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren make rare joint appearance to support son Charlie years after scandalous split

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren may have had a bitter split, but they'll always come together in support of their kids.

On Tuesday, the former couple made a rare appearance together alongside their son Charlie, 15, as he received his state championship ring after his school in Palm Beach, The Benjamin School, won the Class 1A golf title back in November, the fourth time they've done so.

The 15-time major champion, 48, and his ex-wife, 44, also share daughter Sam, 16. They tied the knot in 2004, though their marriage culminated with a highly-publicized divorce in 2010 after Tiger made headlines over his multiple affairs.

In photos shared by The Palm Beach Post of the event, both Tiger and Elin are seen looking proudly at their son and posing together as he showed off his new ring alongside his teammates.

Elin, who has been in a relationship with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron since 2019, also had one of her two sons with the former athlete in tow; she welcomed son Arthur in October 2019, and a second son, whose name they have not shared publicly, in December of 2022.

The Swedish model was also seen supporting Charlie last month, when he competed in a PGA Tour pre-qualifier for a chance to play in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Florida, which took place from February 29 to March 3.

© Getty The former couple with their daughter Sam in 2009

PGA shared at the time that the aspiring golf pro arrived at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida – one of four pre-qualifying sites – an hour before his 7:39am ET tee off, and was accompanied by his mother.

He however failed to advance, and his time on the course was overshadowed by disruptive behavior from a crowd of fans security had failed to keep at bay.

© Getty Charlie is following in his dad's footsteps

Tiger himself was 16 when he played his first Tour event. He and his mini-me have previously played four PNC Championships, formerly known as The Father/Son Challenge, where PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfers compete alongside their sons; they have yet to win, though they did finish as runner-ups in 2021.

© Getty The golfer with his two kids and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman in 2022

The billionaire athlete has had a shaky last few years in the sport; though he has maintained he has no plans of retiring yet, he has withdrawn from various tournaments as a result of ongoing ailments from his 2021 car crash and subsequent surgeries.

Moreover, in January, he ended his record-breaking, 27-year-old contract with Nike, which at its end had a reported lifetime value of over $600 million.

