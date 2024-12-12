Today's Jenna Bush Hager forced to apologize during awkward on air moment with Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb shared an awkward moment with her Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, after the pair delved into the 60-year-old's love life on air.

On Wednesday's episode of the morning show, Jenna was forced to apologize after she began talking about micro weddings and mentioned Hoda's own nuptials with her ex-husband, Burzis Kanga.

"There is a new trend in weddings, and it's all about micro weddings, small weddings, tiny weddings," Hoda began to explain. Micro weddings refer to celebrations with less than 30 people, a trend which is steadily rising in the US.

"They are growing in popularity because I think people don't want to spend a ton of money on the party and then afterwards with the bills."

Jenna chimed in on the topic, saying, "And also, I mean, if you look back, think about who was at your first wedding…" she trailed off before Hoda spoke again.

"Why do you do that?" the veteran host asked Jenna, referring to the former first daughter who had seemingly forgotten Hoda had tied the knot only once.

"I'm sorry!" Jenna apologized. "Well, your only wedding!"

"I did a destination wedding," Hoda said, steering the conversation back on topic. The mother of two married Burzis, a university tennis coach, in 2005; the pair sadly split in 2008. When Jenna asked if her wedding was small, she responded that it was fairly average in size.

Jenna discussed her own wedding to Henry Hager, revealing that she also had the perfect number of people at her nuptials.

"The whole thing about bearing witness to a great moment is that you want your family, and some people have big families," Hoda added. "You can't have a micro wedding if you have a big family, you're not allowed, people gotta come!"

While she hasn't married again, Hoda was engaged to financier Joel Schiffman for just over two years until they parted ways in January 2022. Jenna even set the pair up — however, Hoda explained that their split was ultimately amicable.

"This person, who's a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out," the journalist said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. "I think what I'm looking for [is] more kind of just simplicity."

She described her dream man, revealing that she needs a partner who can fit into her busy life. "I think I'm into the addition process — someone who's adding and not subtracting," Hoda said.

"In this moment, I just want addition because I feel like when I kind of map my days out and see what free time do I really have, it's so limited that you want to make sure that when you have it that you're spending it with someone who's in the addition business of your life."

As for whether she will tie the knot again someday, Hoda, who is leaving Today in January, revealed on Wednesday that she would like a smaller wedding next time.

"Don't forget about me!" Jenna quipped. "Don't move on to your health and wellness and invite all your gurus and forget about me, okay?"

"How could I?" Hoda smiled.