Christina Hall's first post-divorce holiday plans with her ex revealed

The forthcoming holidays will look a little different for Christina Haack (formerly Hall) this year, but family will always be at the center.

This Christmas marks the first that the HGTV star celebrates since her divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall, from whom she split in the summer, after almost three years of marriage.

However, through it all she has had the support of another ex, her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and the two will be celebrating the holidays together with their kids.

This week, Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa, while at Kathy Hilton's DirectTV Christmas Party, opened up to Us Weekly about her and Tarek's family plans, which include Christina and the kids.

"We usually have [Tarek and Christina's kids on] Christmas day. She has them [on] Christmas Eve, but [this year] I think we're gonna spend Christmas Eve together," she shared, noting it was "one of the first times" they have done so.

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018, and share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight, plus she also shares son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and Tarek shares Tristan, one, with Heather.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina and Josh split in the summer

They are a month away from premiering their new show, The Flip Off, which was originally meant to include Josh, and the original premise focused on the two couples going head-to-head to see who could best "flip" a house.

Josh has since exited the show, and Christina recently said it was a relief. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

© Getty This is the HGTV star's third divorce

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

© Instagram With her mini-me daughter Taylor

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

© Instagram She also has two sons

The show has since continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."

Both Tarek and Heather are on the same page, with the latter even confessing: "I don't want to be mean but it's kind of nice to see him go."