Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren is living her dream life 15 years after split

Nearly 15 years since the infidelity scandal that shook her marriage to Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren, now a mental health counselor at 44, is living her best life, embracing happiness and fulfillment far beyond the shadows of her past.

Elin, who once shared the limelight as Woods’ wife, has found love and contentment with former NFL player Jordan Cameron, and together, they've crafted a vibrant, blended family that mirrors Elin’s long-held dream of a bustling household.

Elin and Jordan, who have been together following Elin's six-year union with Woods, share three children—Zeta, Freya, and Arthur. Jordan, 35, also brings his son Tristan from a previous relationship into their family fold.

A close friend of Elin’s revealed to People that “Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids.”

© Getty Elin has now trained as a counselor

Today, Elin is “living her sweetest dream” alongside Jordan and their children, showcasing a beautiful testament to resilience and the capacity for new beginnings.

Despite the turbulent end to their marriage, Elin and Woods have navigated the complex journey from estrangement to friendship, prioritizing their shared love for their children, Charlie, 15, and Sam, 16.

© Getty Elin has now found love with former NFL player Jordan Cameron

Reports indicate that the former couple now maintains a friendly relationship, unified in their commitment to co-parenting.

Woods, in a candid 2015 interview with Time, referred to Elin as one of his “best friends,” emphasizing their ongoing communication and shared dedication to their children's well-being.

© Getty Elin and Tiger

“We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids,” Woods expressed, illustrating the depth of their evolved bond.

This spirit of cooperation and mutual support was on full display earlier this week when Elin and Woods came together to celebrate their son Charlie's achievements in golf, as he and his team received their state championship rings.

© Getty Tiger Woods holds his daugher, Sam, and stands next to his ex wife, Elin Nordegren in 2009

Although the pair did not pose for photographs together, their presence at the event, beaming with pride for Charlie, spoke volumes about their harmonious co-parenting dynamic.

