Michael Douglas issues heartfelt plea to fans ahead of Christmas with Catherine Zeta-Jones

With the new year fast approaching, Michael Douglas has implored fans to "cut the hate" and "find the things that we agree upon." Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor filmed a new video as snow fell around him.

"Well, another year bites the dust," Michael, 80, began. "Hope your year was a good one, although we did have a lot of extracurricular activities out there.

"Anyway, I do want to wish you all a joyful holiday and a great and peaceful New Year. Please, let's cut the hate, okay? Let's find the things that we agree upon," he concluded.

© Getty Michael Douglas will spend the holidays with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Ready for a white Christmas, it's unclear where Michael posted from, but we do know that he'll be spending the holiday season with his beloved wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple – who married in 2000 – were forced to spend a great deal of 2024 apart, with Catherine shooting season two of Wednesday in Ireland.

© Instagram Catherine was forced to spend seven months away from the family home this year

The actress, who plays Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's drama, was away from her family home for seven months, before returning in November.

During that time, she and Michael travelled to visit one another, as well as their two children – son Dylan, and daughter, Carys – but with production wrapped, Catherine and Michael can officially make up for lost time.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael spent Christmas with their kids in India last year

When it comes to Christmas, the A-listers love to shake things up. Last year, the duo spent the festive period in India. They were joined by Dylan and Carys and enjoyed a spot of last-minute shopping before visiting an ornate temple.

No matter where they spend the holidays, for Catherine and Michael, the most important thing is getting to be with their children, who no longer live at home. Dylan, 24, is primarily based in New York, where he hosts the political show, Young American, on the SiriusXM Progress channel.

Meanwhile, Carys, 21, is a student at Brown University but has been studying abroad in London. She is currently working towards a degree in Film and International Relations.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine are empty nesters, with Dylan living in New York and Carys studying abroad

Incredibly close to both of their children, in a recent interview, Michael said: "We're empty nesters so we can get around a lot more than we used to raising two children in your fifties, sixties, and into your seventies?

"I have to thank my kids, Dylan and Carys," he continued. "They're just extraordinary beings. I probably certainly have to thank their mum, Catherine. They've just been a joy. We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now and Carys has got one more year of college. But they brought both Catherine and I, just a tremendous amount of joy."

© Instagram Catherine and Michael put their family home on the market this year

With Dylan and Carys moved out, Michael and Catherine have to put their family home in Irvington, Westchester County, on the market this year. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal about their big change, Catherine said: "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have! Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.