It isn't every day that Catherine Zeta-Jones steps out for a red carpet appearance with her husband Michael Douglas but on Thursday the pair looked better than ever as they headed out for the opening ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Wednesday actress, 55, floated along the red carpet in a mesmerizing cobalt gown made from a pleated shiny fabric. The floor-length number featured a trailing cape, as well as a strapless neckline and skirt with a high leg split.

© Getty The mother of two teamed her showstopping gown with a pair of nude platformed heels adorned with tiny rhinestones and dazzling statement earrings. Her makeup look featured a glossy nude lip and shimmering smokey eye while her raven locks were worn in tumbling curls.



© Getty Meanwhile, her legendary actor husband, 80, looked dapper in a black suit and tie.



© Instagram Catherine and Michael's red carpet appearances The pair's red carpet appearance came shortly after the Mask of Zorro actress confirmed she had returned to their shared abode after living away for seven months to star as Morticia Addams in Netflix's Wednesday. The pair are usually spotted enjoying a low-key date - a spot of golf or a private sun-soaked holiday in Italy.



© Getty Catherine looked spellbinding in a dramatic red gown with a plunging front and proved her love of a caped neckline once again.



© Gisela Schober She was joined not only by her Fatal Attraction star husband but their 21-year-old daughter, Carys.