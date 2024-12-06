Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in thigh-split gown for rare outing with Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in thigh-split gown for rare outing with Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas in suit and Catherine Zeta-Jones in blue dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in epic caped gown for rare outing with Michael Douglas

The Wednesday actress looked like a princess in Saudi Arabia  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It isn't every day that Catherine Zeta-Jones steps out for a red carpet appearance with her husband Michael Douglas but on Thursday the pair looked better than ever as they headed out for the opening ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Wednesday actress, 55, floated along the red carpet in a mesmerizing cobalt gown made from a pleated shiny fabric. The floor-length number featured a trailing cape, as well as a strapless neckline and skirt with a high leg split.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in blue dress on red carpet

The mother of two teamed her showstopping gown with a pair of nude platformed heels adorned with tiny rhinestones and dazzling statement earrings. 

Her makeup look featured a glossy nude lip and shimmering smokey eye while her raven locks were worn in tumbling curls.

Catherine Zeta-Jones on red carpet in blue caped gown

Meanwhile, her legendary actor husband, 80, looked dapper in a black suit and tie.

couple posing on golf course

Catherine and Michael's red carpet appearances

The pair's red carpet appearance came shortly after the Mask of Zorro actress confirmed she had returned to their shared abode after living away for seven months to star as Morticia Addams in Netflix's Wednesday.

The pair are usually spotted enjoying a low-key date - a spot of golf or a private sun-soaked holiday in Italy.  

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in red dress on red carpet

Catherine looked spellbinding in a dramatic red gown with a plunging front and proved her love of a caped neckline once again.  

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with Carys Douglas on the red carpet

She was joined not only by her Fatal Attraction star husband but their 21-year-old daughter, Carys. 

catherine zeta jones michael douglas posing by sea cannes

Just days later, Catherine and Michael delighted fans with another public appearance as they stepped out for the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

DISCOVER: Catherine Zeta-Jones' $140k veil goes on forever in must-see Michal Douglas wedding photos  

The Chicago star rocked a sequinned black and silver zebra print mini dress with open-toe heels that were poles apart from her red carpet aesthetic.

