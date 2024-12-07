Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, looks amazing in twinning look with husband Michael Douglas, 80

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, channelled her Wednesday character Morticia Addams for an all-black outing at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

© Getty Catherine stunned in a sleek black look

Joined by her husband, Fatal Attraction star Michael Douglas, 80, the duo both opted for striking black outfits for the evening.

Michael looked dapper in a black suit paired with a black shirt, while his wife chose a lacy floral number, complete with a cape.

© Getty Both actors wowed in their looks on Friday night

The couple shared a look of love as they walked the red carpet together, their second appearance for the event. During their first red carpet, Catherine wowed in a regal blue dress which also featured a trailing cape.

© Getty Catherine wore a regal cobalt blue dress on Thursday

This comes as Catherine revealed she had been away from home for an incredible seven months while filming the next series of her hit Netflix show Wednesday, alongside on-screen daughter Jenna Ortega.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' homecoming present after months away

She shared a sweet video of her dog, Taylor, giving her a warm welcome home after her absence. "After seven months away from my little guy, Taylor my dog was the best homecoming gift. Oh yes, why 7 months…I was shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix Wednesday!!!" She revealed in the caption.

Catherine wasn't flying entirely solo as supportive husband Michael was alongside her for some of filming, having visited her on set.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael shared a kiss on set

"Bring your husband to work day!!!" she enthused alongside a sweet snap of the pair. "At your own risk!!!! @michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder' starring the aforementioned, is one of her favorite movies."

It's been a milestone few months for the all-star couple, as Michael celebrated his 80th birthday in September, and the duo marked 24 years of marriage.

Both marked the occasion with a celebratory Instagram post. Catherine wrote: "24 years ago, I said, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it. Love you."

© Instagram Michael shared the romantic photo from their 2000 wedding

Michael responded in kind, sharing a glamorous wedding photo from their special day captioned: "24 years ago my darling; wow was I a lucky guy! Happy Anniversary Catherine!"

As acting powerhouses, both Michael and Catherine were key presences at the festival, as Catherine even went onstage to give a talk. She changed outfit again for this appearance, choosing a plunging green dress and strappy heels, while keeping her long black hair worn down.