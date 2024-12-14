Michael Douglas' emotional message to son sparks reaction from fans

Michael Douglas was feeling all the emotions on Friday when he penned a heartfelt message to his eldest son, Cameron Douglas.

The 80-year-old had reason to celebrate as he marked Cameron's 46th birthday, sharing a smiling photo of the lookalike pair on Instagram.

Captioning the photo, Michael sweetly penned: "For my #1 son Cameron, Happy birthday! Wishing you a great new year! @cameronmorrelldouglas All my love, Dad."

His followers were quick to comment with birthday wishes to Cameron, and many were touched by Michael's kind words.

"Great picture of you two and beautiful words for your son. Wishing @cameronmorrelldouglas a very Happy Birthday shared with family and friends," one commented.

Others pointed out the strong resemblance between Michael and Cameron, with one responding: "Happy birthday. He looks like your twin Michael" Another said: "Happy Birthday! You look just like your dad and grandpa."

Cameron's mom is Diandra Luker, who split from Michael in 1995. Alongside three half-siblings from his mother, Cameron also has half-siblings Carys, 21, and Dylan, 24, from Michael's marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Cameron is very close to his family and received public support from them during some difficult times, including addiction struggles and a seven-year stint in prison for drug-related charges.

Cameron previously spoke about how he navigates the relationships in his family as someone in recovery.

"They've all read my book, so they know pretty much all the ins and the outs, but thankfully, they have not needed any of my expertise in that area," he told Us Weekly, referring to his memoir, "Long Way Home".

Cameron continued: "I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them. The idea is to be in a position that I'm feeling good about and making them feel good about. All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day."

Speaking about how the support from his family has helped his recovery, Cameron explained: "I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial.

"Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself. Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."

One person who was very vocal about their support for Cameron was his stepmom, Catherine.

She was among the first to promote his memoir, taking to Instagram at the time, she wrote: "Tuesday my stepson Cameron's book is released. Long Way Home. A poignant, honest, cathartic, and at times terrifying memoir. I am so proud of you Cam and I love you with all my heart."

Left emotional by her gesture, Cameron replied: "Thank you so much, Catherine! There are no words to express what your love and support have meant to me over the years; you are truly amazing, and I love you with all my heart!"

Over the years, Cameron has spoken candidly about Catherine's role in his life, hailing her as a unifying force. "Catherine is someone who has cemented the family together. I've never seen my father as happy as he is with her," the star remarked in 2009.

"People see this image of her and she's someone who puts on her game face when she goes out. But when she is away from the spotlight, she's down-to-earth and totally into bringing the family together at every opportunity."