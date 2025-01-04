Cara Delevingne stuns fans after sharing jaw-dropping 'pregnancy' photo

Cara Delevingne left her fans stunned after sharing a photo of herself with a strikingly realistic pregnant belly. The 32-year-old model and actress posted the image as part of her 2024 highlights on Instagram.

The snapshot showed Cara cradling the prominent bump while wearing a black bra. Nestled among other pictures of her year, including cuddling a dog, climbing a palm tree, and skiing, the photo sparked immediate confusion.

WATCH: Cara Delevingne refused to do an interview with Martin Brundle

Cara captioned the post: "Too hard to choose so I went random." The mysterious belly quickly became the focus, with fans flooding the comments section with questions like: "Is she pregnant??" and "The bump?!"

The truth behind the bump

© Instagram Cara showing off her 'baby bump'

While some fans speculated about the photo, others pointed out that the baby bump wasn’t real. It turns out the belly was part of Cara’s role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the hit TV series, Cara transformed herself with a black wig and a convincingly realistic pregnancy belly. The show also starred Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, and Cara’s striking appearance in the trailer had already made waves earlier this year.

The American Horror Story role was one of Cara’s standout moments in 2024, cementing her reputation as an actress who isn’t afraid to take on challenging transformations.

A year of transformations

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Cara Delevingne attending the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Cara’s pregnancy snap wasn’t the only time she shocked fans in 2024. The supermodel also delighted audiences by portraying a young Elton John in a reimagined music video for 'Step Into Christmas'.

In the festive video, Cara donned Elton’s signature glasses and a sparkling suit, perfectly mimicking his iconic look from the 1973 original. Speaking about the opportunity, Cara said: "Elton has always been an idol of mine. To play him in this recreation was a dream I didn’t know I had until it happened."

She added jokingly: "I hope Elton might return the favour one day and play me in my not-yet-written biopic!"

Elton, 76, shared his admiration for Cara, saying: "She’s hilarious and incredibly talented. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me, I thought it was perfect."

Personal life and relationships

© Instagram Cara has been sharing her best moments from 2024

Cara has also had a busy personal life, continuing her relationship with musician Leah Mason, known professionally as Minke. The couple has been dating since 2022 and occasionally shares glimpses of their romance on social media.

While Cara has remained private about her relationship, her work in American Horror Story and the 'Step Into Christmas' video showcased a playful and experimental side of the star.

Fans eagerly await what’s next

© Instagram Cara spent a lot of time with her friends in 2024

Cara’s playful Instagram post and transformative roles have left fans eagerly anticipating her next projects. Whether it’s acting, modelling, or music collaborations, Cara remains one of the most dynamic and surprising figures in entertainment today.