Kylie Jenner's latest video has fans in a frenzy over whether or not she is set to become a mother for the third time.

The 27-year-old, who went public with her relationship to Dune actor Timothée Chalamet in September 2023, sparked speculation over a possible third pregnancy when she filmed an Ulta Beauty haul with her eldest child, Stormi, and her niece, Chicago West.

"So I took the girls to Ulta today," Kylie began in the TikTok video, holding a large shopping bag over her stomach as she spoke.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy debate in new video

She wore no makeup, yet was positively glowing as she sat back and watched Stormi and Chicago try on a slew of skincare products; notably, she kept her stomach covered and obscured while on camera.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their theories about Kylie's potential pregnancy, with one writing, "Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah she's pregnant."

"A little kymothee on the way," a fan wrote on X, combining Kylie and her boyfriend's names, while another commented, "Timothee gonna be a step-dad to two kids and [have] his own at a young age."

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Kylie and Timothee made their public debut at the Golden Globes

Kylie famously hid both of her pregnancies until the final moment, an impressive feat for such a high-profile celebrity.

She welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, managing to avoid being pictured for a full nine months and posting old snaps of herself to her social media until announcing Stormi's birth with a YouTube video.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder employed similar tactics with the birth of her second child with Travis, baby Aire, in 2022, donning baggy clothing and staying out of the public eye.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kylie shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kylie had been wearing baggy clothes again and covering her face on a recent shopping trip, sparking more pregnancy rumors.

Despite being snapped together on multiple occasions, including a loved-up display at the 2024 Golden Globes, neither Kylie nor Timothée has commented on their relationship, preferring to keep it as private as possible.

The mother of two explained why she wouldn't speak about her personal life in an interview with Elle in November, revealing: "I think it's important to keep things to yourself."

© Sarah Stier The couple keep their relationship extremely private

"It's hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world...it can be tough," she said.

She split from her longtime boyfriend Travis in January 2023, after an on-and-off-again relationship; the two are now co-parenting their young children.

"Stormi wasn't planned," Kylie revealed to British Vogue. "It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad."

© Instagram Kylie famously hid both of her pregnancies until the last moment

She continued: "If I'm away, for example, if I'm here, they're with their father," referring to Travis and his home in Texas.

She explained that if both Kylie and Travis need to travel at the same time, Stormi and Aire stay with her sister Khloé.

While she might be the queen of cosmetics, Kylie may have a contender for her crown after her young daughter's appearance in the TikTok video.

© MEGA The mother of two revealed that Stormi was a surprise

The six-year-old led the beauty video alongside Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The cousins tried on different skincare and lip products like true professionals as Kylie looked on with a smile.