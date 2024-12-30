Gal Gadot reveals terrifying health scare during pregnancy with fourth child

Gal Gadot revealed the terrifying health scare she endured while pregnant with her fourth child, proving that she is a real-life Wonder Woman.

The mother of four got candid in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing a lengthy caption about the traumatic experience of being diagnosed with a blood clot just before she gave birth to her daughter Ori, who is now nine months old.

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," Gal began, alongside a picture of her holding her newborn baby.

"For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live," she shared.

Gal continued to explain how she was rushed into emergency surgery, where doctors delivered Ori safely.

© Instagram The mom of four revealed that she had a blood clot on her brain

"Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance," she said. "Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

The actress thanked the team at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, where she received care, before urging others to listen to their bodies and seek medical help if needed.

"I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar," she said.

© Instagram Gal announced the arrival of daughter Ori on March 6

"The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving."

"Second, awareness matters. It's so important to identify early because it's treatable…If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing."

The 39-year-old finished the powerful post by proclaiming how incredible the experience of childbirth is.

© Getty The actress explained that she wanted to spread awareness of the rare condition

"Giving birth is a miracle, a testament to the strength and resilience of our bodies and spirits," Gal said.

"But it also demands so much from us, reminding us to care for ourselves as fiercely as we care for others…My wish is that we all find our light, experience our own miracles, and continue to advocate for our health and for one another."

The Snow White actress is the proud mom to three other children with her husband, Jaron Varsano: Alma, 13, Maya, seven, and Daniella, three.

© Instagram Gal shares four daughters with her husband, Jaron Varsano

While she gave no indication of her terrifying health scare when she announced Ori's birth in March, Gal did hint that her youngest daughter's journey into the world was a rocky one.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."