Hailey Bieber sizzles in new bikini photos 4 months after giving birth to son Jack

Hailey Bieber rang in the New Year by showcasing her incredible figure, as well as her unusual In-N-Out order.

The 28-year-old shared a slew of snaps from her NYE celebration, looking happier than ever despite the rumors swirling about her marriage to husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey grinned to the camera in one sizzling snap, wearing a pink and white bikini with frilled details complete with a leopard print coat and a 'Happy New Year' headband.

She accessorized the look with her 'JBB' necklace, which honors her son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom she and Justin welcomed in August 2024.

Despite only being four months postpartum, the model looked incredible in the NYE snaps, and even showed fans her fancy takeout hack.

In one shot, Hailey was eating an In-N-Out burger topped with caviar, and in another, wore a hat from the burger chain while sipping a martini.

© Instagram Hailey stunned in the NYE snap after giving birth just four months ago

"Wake up, it’s 2025!" she captioned the Instagram post; this comes mere days after Hailey shot down rumors of marital strife, leaving no room for speculation.

On Monday, she reposted a video from TikToker @eyegotthyme who said: "You’re not well and it’s okay," then wrote alongside the clip, "Me to all of you on the internet."

Hailey was referring to a slew of videos cropping up speculating that the new mom and her husband were not speaking, with one clip racking up over 500,000 likes on TikTok.

© Instagram The model took fans inside her NYE celebration, which included an In-N-Out tent

The couple first met in 2009, but didn’t start dating until 2014; they continued their on-and-off-again relationship until Justin popped the question in 2018, and they married in the same year.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," Hailey told W Magazine in July. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

© Instagram The 28-year-old showcased her unusual In-N-Out order

The pair kept their pregnancy news under wraps for six months before finally announcing that they were expecting; Hailey revealed to GQ Hype in October 2023 why she would want to keep baby news a secret from the internet.

"It’s also such a private, intimate thing," she said. "And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that."

Despite keeping the happy news quiet, she told W Magazine just how stressful hiding her pregnancy was.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack in August 2024

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good," she said. "I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

As for how she managed to stave off pregnancy rumors, Hailey explained that she "stayed small for a long time."

"I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," she added.