Cara Delevingne just took suit styling cues from Victoria Beckham
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The British model and actress proved just how sleek a suit can be on Thursday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
1 hour ago
I guess when you’re an international supermodel working with some of the fashion realm's most cultivated brands on a daily, it's hard not to pick up a few styling tips and tricks. 

For It-Brit Cara Delevingne, the case seems to be exactly that. 

Spotted attending the 19th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on Friday night, Cara styled a sleek pinstripe suiting look that would have Victoria Beckham weak at the knees. 

Cara Delevingne attends the 19th Annual L'OrÃ©al Paris Women Of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Maya Dehlin Spach
Cara radiated cool-girl elegance for the ecent

For the occasion, the model-turned-actress opted for a set of tailored high-waisted grey trousers, a matching boxy blazer, a crisp white button-up shirt which she French tucked into one side of her trousers and a pair of strappy cream-toned heels. 

Cara Delevingne attends the 19th annual L'OrÃ©al Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. © Jon Kopaloff
Cara's impeccable face card was accentuated with subtle glam

To match the cool-girl energy of her ensemble, Cara kept her glam fresh and sultry, landing on a subtle smokey eye, brown-toned lipstick and a loosely curled side-parted hairstyle. 

Cara was in good company for the evening, joined by the likes of Elle Fanning, Kamie Crawford and silver screen royalty Helen Mirren, all of whom dressed to impress in a range of colourful gowns.

Cara Delevingne and Andie MacDowell attend the 19th annual L'OrÃ©al Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Jon Kopaloff
Cara shared a cute moment with her friend Andie MacDowell on the red carpet

The effortlessly cool look comes as no surprise to those who have lusted over Cara’s wardrobe since her debut into the fashion sphere back in 2011 when she walked her first runway for Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2011 collection during LFW.

As for the oversized suit trend, Cara isn’t the only famed face in Hollywood championing the aesthetic. Rhode founder and new mother Hailey Bieber styled a similar co-ord to attend an intimate dinner with her best friends Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner a few weeks back while everyone's favourite fashion mogul Elsa Hosk went the extra mile by styling a blazer and necktie with jeans earlier this month. 

Victoria Beckham posing in white shiny suit© Getty
VB wore a sleek wite option to the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

Of course, the queen of a sleek suiting look Victoria Beckham has proved on more than one occasion just how stylish a tailored co-ord can be, often seen sporting various options out and about, to red carpet events and beyond.

We can’t say for sure but in our professional opinion, oversized sleek suits are set to be everywhere this cosy season and we’re not even the slightest bit mad about it.

