Linda Nolan dies aged 65 with siblings by her side - read statement

Linda Nolan has passed away at the age of 65. The Irish singer, who was a member of the pop group The Nolans, died in hospital in Blackpool surrounded by her family.

Linda, who is the sister of TV presenter Coleen Nolan, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. The disease spread in 2020 and by 2023, had reached her brain.

WATCH: Linda Nolan revealed her cancer had spread to her brain in 2023

Linda's manager Dermot McNamara announced the news in a statement. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist," he said.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I’m In The Mood for Dancing."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Linda Nolan has died aged 65

Dermot continued: "Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda passed away in hospital surrounded by her family

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.

"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

The Irish singer was a member of the pop group The Nolans with her sisters Coleen, Bernie and Maureen

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.

© Instagram Linda's sister Bernie passed away following a cancer battle in 2013

"Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda’s friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda’s remarkable life will be shared in due course.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Linda's death comes over ten years after her sister Bernie died following a cancer battle in 2013. Meanwhile, sister Anne has also fought breast cancer twice.