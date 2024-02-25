Linda Nolan reveals she's ready for love amid her cancer journey

Her blue eyes twinkling as she strikes a pose for the camera, Linda Nolan is in the mood to celebrate as HELLO! joins her for our exclusive interview and photoshoot.

The star has just toasted her 65th birthday – a milestone that, at times, she thought she might never reach. "I'm 65; my god! It's unbelievable," says Linda, who remains radiant and upbeat despite living with incurable but treatable cancer.

And the best gift of all was receiving last week the good news that the cancer in her brain has not spread. "On my 60th birthday, my wish was that I could make it to one more birthday. I said to one of my sisters the other day: 'Oh my god – it's been five years since then.'"

Indeed, if anyone understands the importance of not taking such occasions for granted, it's Linda.

"People have been asking me what's on my bucket list. Meeting George Clooney would be nice," quips the star, adding with a glint in her eye that she is keen to find love again, after being married to her late husband Brian for 26 years. "If a George Clooney lookalike came along, it would be hard to resist, but if he had the personality of a mouse, I wouldn't be interested," she says. "There has to be humour and romance. Not too much to ask for, is it?"



As well as joining HELLO! at the five-star Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool, Linda has been celebrating her birthday with her close-knit family, which includes her beloved sisters Coleen, Maureen, Anne and Denise, with whom she skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s as part of award-winning group The Nolans.

They count the international hit I'm in the Mood for Dancing and tracks including Attention to Me and Gotta Pull Myself Together among their back catalogue, and have sold more than 30 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

"Even at 65, there's still a cake hidden from me, which is brought out while everyone sings Happy Birthday," says Linda, who spent her special day last Friday going out for brunch in Blackpool's Stanley Park, near to where she lives with older sister Denise. Joining the party were Anne, Denise and her partner and a group of Linda's school friends, before the celebrations ended with a relaxing evening at home with a Chinese takeaway.

Spending time with her loved ones has been Linda's priority since she was told her brain cancer was incurable but treatable. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, after finding a lump. She then discovered that she had cancer in her pelvis in 2017 after she fell up the stairs. A scan revealed not only a crack between her pelvis and her hip bone, but also the presence of cancer. By 2020, it had spread to her liver, and last March, it spread to her brain.

Linda is currently having immunotherapy and radiotherapy, having halted weekly chemotherapy sessions when they stopped working.

"Don't get me wrong; I'm so angry [at the situation], but I think that's what makes me fight it so much," says Linda, whose younger sister Bernie died of breast cancer at the age of 52 in 2013. Her elder sister Anne has also had breast cancer twice.

The day before her birthday, Linda received the results of her latest three-monthly CT and MRI scans, which showed her treatment is working.

"I thought: 'Whatever the news is, I'll still be having a party,'" she says. "I was a bit more stressed this time, because I've noticed my mobility is wobbly and my speech is starting to sound like I'm drunk. But I'm in a boxing match against cancer. My oncologist always says: 'We're in a marathon, not a sprint.'"

Her loved ones are a vital pillar of strength. "It's great to have a strong family around me; I can't imagine doing it on my own," she says.

The next thing to look forward to is celebrating Maureen's 70th birthday in June with a big family bash. Aside from that, Linda is taking each day as it comes. "All that matters is getting my family together. I'm just happy to be here," she says. "I look forward to tomorrow, because it's another day."

Photographer: Nicky Johnston

Fashion stylist: Lorraine McCulloch

Makeup/hair: Hollie Fitzmartin

