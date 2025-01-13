Riley Keough supports rarely-seen twin sisters on 2nd anniversary of mom Lisa Marie Presley's death

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late mom Lisa Marie Presley on the 2nd anniversary of her sudden passing.

On January 12, 2023, the then 54-year-old Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California and was rushed to the hospital, passing away later that day. Her death occurred just two days after her last public appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.

The oldest of her four children, her daughter Riley, shared a throwback photo of herself on a video call with her mom, to which she simply added a heart emoji.

Riley, 35, also reposted the stories shared by her twin half sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie welcomed the girls, now 16, with her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood.

The sisters shared throwback baby photos with their mom. Lisa Marie also welcomed a son, Benjamin Keough, with her ex-husband Danny, Riley's father. Benjamin committed suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Lisa Marie's half brother Navarone Garibaldi also posted a tribute to his older sister. He shared a throwback of theirs, highlighting the nearly two-decade age difference between them.

© Instagram Riley shared a tribute to her late mom Lisa Marie Presley

"Can't believe it's been 2 years," he penned. "Sending love and thinking of you today. People seem to love to judge or have an opinion on our relationship but I do truly miss the good times we had."

The musician, 37, continued: "When things were harmonious things were great. [It's] unfortunate that I even have to bring up the unharmonious times… but ya know somebody's gonna say something negative (and probably still will anyway) about something I said one time … but anyway. I love you and miss you sis. Much love."

© Instagram She also reposted the tributes from her half sisters Harper and Finley

Her mother Priscilla Presley, who has kept Lisa Marie's memory alive through several recent public appearances while championing the legacy of her ex-husband Elvis Presley, also shared a tribute.

"I miss you more than words can say," she wrote. "I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts."

© Instagram Navarone Garibaldi shared a tribute to his late half sister as well

Last year, the Daisy Jones and the Six star spoke with People about her mom's untimely death, saying that she believed Lisa Marie died of a broken heart, having never fully recovered from the loss of her son Benjamin.

"My mom tried her best to find strength for me and my younger sisters after Ben died, but we knew how much pain she was in," Riley commented. "My mom physically died from the after effects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart."

© Getty Images Lisa Marie passed away on January 12, 2023

After Lisa Marie's death, Riley took on the task of finishing her memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, going back and listening to several of her audio tapes. She mentioned her brother's loss being "incredibly difficult to write about, as was my mom’s descent into addiction. And her own death, of course."