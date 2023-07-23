Linda Nolan shares heartfelt tribute following 'devastating' death

Linda Nolan took to Twitter at the weekend to express her sorrow after the death of singer Vince Hill on Saturday.

The singer wrote a heartfelt tribute on the social media site, which read: "Absolutely devastating news for all of us.

"Vince was a huge supporter of us on his TV show during the 70s and remained a good friend of the family. I even did one of my first solo pantos with him in 1985. Sending love and condolences to his wonderful family [red heart emoji]."

Linda also shared a series of photos of herself and the performer over the years. She posted her tribute as she retweeted a message from Vince's official Twitter account which broke the sad news of his passing.

It read: "Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hear. We're very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us. He passed peacefully at home. Vince created a musical legacy... His tunes will remain forever in our hearts. Here's to you V... you [expletive] legend xxx #VinceHill #Legend".

Linda shared a heartfelt Twitter tribute

The late star enjoyed a long career but was perhaps best known for recording the Rodgers and Hammerstein song Edelweiss from The Sound of Music back in 1967.

Earlier this month, Linda and her sister, Loose Women star Coleen, paid tribute to their sister, Bernie, who died ten years ago.

© Instagram Linda with her late sister Bernie

The stars both took to Instagram on Thursday to post their tributes. Coleen shared a throwback photo of the pair, simply writing: "Ten years. No words".

© Getty Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen Nolan at the BBC

Linda wrote: "I can't believe it's ten years today, since Bernie was taken from us. I will never get over it," alongside a photo of the pair, signing off the post: "Bernie, I love and miss you more, with each day that passes."

© Getty Coleen Nolan, Linda Nolan, Maureen Nolan and Bernie Nolan performing together

The sisters were inundated with support, with fans and friends sending their love. "Can't believe it's 10 years. Sending love," one wrote, while another commented: "Gone too soon, still sorely missed! Love to all the family."

© Getty Linda is living with cancer herself

Coleen also took the opportunity to talk to her followers about grief, sharing a video captioned: "Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of my beautiful sister's passing. I thought I'd share some thoughts on grief."

© Instagram The star keeps fans updated on Instagram and Twitter

"I think people wake up and feel guilty if they're not sobbing under the duvet or just being generally depressed and I think grief is a really personal thing. I do get up and I do go to work and I do still laugh, because I think about Bernie every day and I also think about if she was still here and I didn't get up she would beat my [expletive] and say, 'Get out of bed," because that's what she was like."

© Getty Maureen, Bernie, Linda and Colleen Nolan pose together in a throwback photo

"Sadly, although it's hard, sometimes life goes on, because it has to, and all we are left with are wonderful memories of people that we've lost. And we get sad because we loved them so much.

"And that's okay. And if you want to laugh, or you want to stay under the duvet, that's totally up to you."