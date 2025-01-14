Comedian and TV star Tony Slattery dies aged 65 following heart attack

Tony Slattery, a beloved comedian and actor known for shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Coronation Street has died at the age of 65 following a heart attack.

Tony's partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening."

Tony entered the world of entertainment after meeting Sir Stephen Fry at Cambridge University, who invited the star to join the Cambridge Footlights, an amateur dramatics club at the university. Other members of the group included Hugh Laurie and Dame Emma Thompson.

The group enjoyed several successes and in 1981 they won the inaugural Perrier Comedy Award for their production of The Cellar Tapes.

From this, Tony started on the stand-up circuit and also entered the world of television, including a hosting stint TX, a children's television show. Acting never left the star's blood and he would go on to earn an Olivier Award nomination for his work in Neville's Island.

His biggest television breakthrough came with the improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? which saw him against comedians like Paul Merton and Sandi Toksvig, as well as reuniting with Sir Stephen.

Tony's life also contained great sadnesses and in 2019, the comedian revealed that he had been sexually abused by a priest at the age of eight, something that he even hid from his parents.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2019 about why he chose to not share the news, he explained: "A psychiatrist once said to me: 'Bear in mind that some things are so deeply buried there is nothing to be gained by an archaeological dig. Keep it buried.'"

Speaking about his other demons, he added: "I think so, because it would have been another bloody thing to deal with, along with the booze, the bipolarity, the overwork, the feeling of being let down by friends, my own bad behaviour. I think that's enough of a cocktail to be getting on with. Some things are so horrible they serve no purpose to be relived."

In 1996, following drug and alcohol abuse, the star was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Reflecting on this, he told the Guardian: "I haven't had an agent for a while and I want to get back into the swing of things. I had a very happy time until I went slightly barmy."

The star also paid tribute to his partner of 30 years, saying: "He's kept with me when my behaviour has been so unreasonable and I can only think it's unconditional love.

"He's certainly not with me for my money – we don't have any money. It's the mystery of love. I'm sorry – it makes me very emotional."