Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby talk revealed by friend

As Travis Kelce gears up for his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday, fans are waiting with bated breath to see if he will take his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift to the next level.

It seems that the "Cruel Summer" singer is thinking ten steps ahead and may be looking to start a family soon, after a sweet interaction with her friend's baby.

Adam Lefkoe, a TV personality and sportscaster, revealed Taylor's reaction to his son, Prince, when he joined her and Travis at a New York Yankees game in October 2024.

The trio watched the Yankees vs Guardians Championship game from the stands and were chatting amiably before Travis asked after Adam's child.

"Taylor's like, 'Baby?! Let me see!'" Adam shared on The Steam Room Podcast.

"And she comes over and looks at my son Prince and says, 'That might be the cutest baby I've ever seen.' And I was like, 'This is amazing! I agree!'"

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis attended the baseball game with Adam in October

Adam went on to reveal what he thought of his friend's partner after the game, showering her with praise at her down-to-earth personality.

"[The] game is over, she took pictures with everybody there," he said. "We had to wait an hour because when you're that famous, you can't leave when everyone else leaves."

"We're walking down the hallway, and she's reaching into her purse, and she's giving money to the security guards that had to stay late an hour," he continued.

© Getty Images The star shared her joy over Adam's little boy Prince

"And you just begin to realize, this is just a good person in which the world is obsessed with them."

Adam's comments come just days after Taylor attended the Grammys without Travis due to his demanding schedule ahead of the Super Bowl.

While the blonde bombshell didn't walk home with any awards, she appeared to have the time of her life dancing in the crowd and mingling with the other A-listers.

© Getty Images Taylor attended the Grammys alone

Swifties are speculating that Travis may propose to his girlfriend of 18 months after the Super Bowl game, but it may be a while yet until they hear wedding bells after the NFL star's recent comments.

"I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer," he said on his New Heights podcast. "You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good maybe."

"Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around," he added.

© Getty Images Taylor will be in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday

I've seen weddings in [expletive] February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall was a good wedding season."

The pair melted hearts at the 2024 Super Bowl when the Chiefs took home the trophy, and Taylor ran out onto the field to celebrate with her man. Travis' brother Jason confirmed her imminent appearance at the game in an interview with People on February 4.

"Yeah, I think everybody's coming in," he said. "I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family [will be there]. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full."