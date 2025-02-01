Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston reveal heartbreaking loss: 'The world feel lonelier'

Gavin Rossdale has shared the heartbreaking news that his beloved mother Barbara has died.

"Tuesday 28th Jan at 5pm I lost my mama. After a long tortuous fight she left us," he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of beautiful pictures of his mother over the years.

"It’s hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves. The world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill.," he continued.

"I know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss. We carry those who we love yet cannot see. That is my comfort."

Barbara was born in Scotland and she married his father, Douglas. Together they welcomed Gavin, and his older sister Lorraine.

"Ah Gavin I’m so so sorry sending you love, Jamie," wrote pal Jamie Oliver, while Gavin's daughter Daisy Lowe added a series of heart emojis.

"She loved you so much. She left surrounded by everyone she loved. Strong and feisty till the end," wrote Gavin's girlfriend Xhoana X.

© Instagram Gavin and his three sons

Gavin's eldest son, Kingston, also shared his dad's post on social media, writing of his grandmother: "Will love you forever."

The Bush frontman, 55, is dad to Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani; he welcomed Daisy during an earlier relationship with Pearl Lowe.

© Getty Images Xhoana left little to the imagination in her risque dress

Gavin has been dating Albanian singer, Xhoana, 40, for a year and they have kept their relationship mostly low key.But he made a sweet exception in November after they attended the MTV European Music Awards in Manchester, England.

"Had a brilliant weekend in Manchester for the @mtvema. It was so good to play the show and the awards were a blast. Ran into some great people . Love being back home," he captioned the carousel which included pictures of him and Xhoana on the red carpet.

Revealing how fond she is of Xhoana, daughter Daisy endearingly commented: "Oh you both look SO GORGEOUS. I hope you had the best time," along a string of fire emojis.

Gavin confirmed their romance in March 2024, months after it emerged that they were dating. Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February 2024, Gavin took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together."Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you," he wrote.