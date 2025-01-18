Clint Eastwood's son reveals how his dad is really doing after sudden death of longtime girlfriend

Scott Eastwood has shared an update on his father Clint Eastwood following the sudden death of his longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, in July 2024.

The Hollywood actor, 94, was in a relationship with Christina for 10 years before her death from a heart attack aged 61 on July 18.

Christina's official cause of death was from cardiac arrhythmia, an abnormal heart rhythm, with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as a contributing factor, the Monterey County Health Department revealed.

Speaking to People, Scott, 38, revealed that his father is "doing good", six months after her death.

"He's good. He's doing good. He's a survivor, a trouper," Scott said.

Asked about what he has learned about resilience from his father, Scott replied: "It's in our blood. You don't complain. You don't whine. You just do."

The Longest Ride actor added that his dad "was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle. There is no room for complaining."

At the time of Christina's death, Clint issued a statement expressing his deep sorrow, stating: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

The couple had been together since 2014 after meeting at Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the central California town where Clint was once the mayor. Christina worked as a hostess.

The two kept their romance private, but she often attended major red-carpet events with Clint including the 2015 Academy Awards where American Sniper, directed by Clint, was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

She also attended premieres for Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018) Richard Jewell (2019), and the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Clint and Christina did not have any children together, but he is a father to eight by six different women.

He shares Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52, with his first wife Margaret Johnson, along with daughter Laurie Murray, 70, whom he claimed he did not know existed until some years after her birth. She was adopted at birth and her mother remains unknown.

Clint is also father to Kimber Lynn, 60, whose mom is Roxanne Tunis; Scott's sister Kathryn, 36, who was born to Jacelyn Reeves; daughter Francesca, 30, whose mom is Frances Fisher; and youngest daughter Morgan, 27, with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, whom he was married from 1996 to 2014.

The Dirty Harry actor has refused to ever discuss his family, telling CBS News in 2004: "There are other people that are involved there and they're vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can't."

Many of Clint's children have followed in his footsteps with careers in the entertainment industry.

Scott is an actor who credits his dad for his career path. "He's the reason I'm in this industry. It's like anybody. If your dad's a carpenter, maybe you'd become a carpenter," he told People.

Kimber appeared in several movies before pursuing a career as a makeup artist in TV and film; Kyle is a jazz bassist and film score composer.

Alison was an actress before retiring in 2014, although she made a brief return to star in Clint's film The Mule in 2018; Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan have also appeared in many films and TV shows.