Celine Dion dealt with another difficult day on Thursday after experiencing a challenging start to the new year.

The 56-year-old shared an emotional message on Instagram to mark what would have been her late husband René Angélil's 83rd birthday – just days after she paid tribute to him on the ninth anniversary of his death.

Posting a striking black and white photo of René, Celine penned: "Today is your birthday, but the date doesn't matter because there isn't a day that we aren't celebrating life with you. You are a part of us every day in the memories we cherish.

"While going through all the years of pictures and videos that consistently keep you alive, we hear your voice, we see your gestures and we adore your spirit."

She concluded: "We celebrate you always. Happy Birthday René, Notre Amour. Céline, RC, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Celine's latest post comes after she shared a new family photo featuring the couple's three sons, René-Charles, 23, and 14-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, to remember René on his death anniversary.

"René, we can't believe you've been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I," she wrote.

"You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…We love you. Celine xx…"

© Instagram Celine Dion and her three sons

While January holds a bittersweet significance for Celine and her children, it is also a month of celebration as her oldest son will turn 24 on January 25.

Celine has been open about how much she still struggles with the loss of her husband, who died in 2016 aged 73 after a battle with throat cancer.

© Getty Images Rene died in January 2016

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot – for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams," she confessed to The Sun.

In 2022, the singer admitted that she had one regret about her husband's death. "The thing where I have a regret and I should not, is he did not die in my arms," she said to ABC's Deborah Roberts.

© Getty Images Celine and Rene had a 26-year age gap

She added: "But I think he died in my heart. If I hold onto this, I won't move on. There's a reason for things; I have to give myself a reason to go on."

In 2019, Celine opened up about René's message to her just before he passed away.

© Getty Images Celine and René were married for 21 years

Chatting on the Today Show, she said: "He called me before a show and gave me a little message, 'I love you.' And when I came home that night, it was very, very late. And I didn't want to come and wake him up to kiss him, to wake him up, and then he can't find sleep again. And the next morning, he was gone."

Celine and René – who had a 26-year age gap – were married for 21 years. They said 'I do' in the groom's birthplace of Montreal, at the Notre-Dame Basilica in December 1994.