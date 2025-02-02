Keith Urban makes surprise appearance in Nashville for 'badass' reason

Keith Urban surprised fans in Nashville on Friday January 31 when he walked out on stage and joined Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of his 2006 song "Stupid Boy".

To loud cheers, Keith joined the singer as she performed at the city's Bridgestone Arena, after Kelsea "painted a picture" of a young Kelsea discovering the song for the first time. Watch the moment below:

"I'm probably 12 or 13, and my mom and I are living on Fulton Drive in Knoxville, Tennessee, and I'm upstairs in my attic bedroom that I had painted dark purple, and I'm on my laptop – it probably wasn't an Apple yet, it was probably a Dell, right?" she quipped.

"And I was on – kids, ask your parents later – MySpace, on my friend Courtney's MySpace, and there was this song called "Stupid Boy" by Keith Urban and I just remember I had this visceral reaction to it.

She continued: "I had never gone through it. I was 12 or 13, but there was something about that song that made me, in this moment in my bedroom, go, 'Oh my God, I want to be a songwriter, I want to do exactly what this song makes me feel, that's exactly what I want to do with my life.'"

As the crowd began to realize what was happening, Kelsea added: "And I thought, for little 12 or 13-year-old me, it could be really special to sing that song that was on my friend's MySpace page tonight. Please welcome Keith Urban!"

Keith, 57, moved to Nashville in 1992, and released his self-titled debut album for the American charts in 1999. His sophomore single, "Your Everything," hit number four on the Billboard charts, making him the first male New Zealand performer to reach the Top 10 on the US country charts.

He has gone on to win four Grammy Awards, and is the recipient of four American Music Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and six ARIA Music Awards.

"The fullest circle with my friend @keithurban in nashville," Kelsea captained the post on social media, and Keith commented: "Love ya KB and what a badass show!"

The appearance comes a week after Keith returned to his home after being inducted into the Roll of Renown at the 53rd Toyota Golden Guitar Awards in Australia.

The show took place in Tamworth, a rural town known as the nation's home of country music, and Keith was honored for his contribution to the Australasian country music scene and will receive the Golden Guitar Award for Top Selling Country Album of the Year for High.