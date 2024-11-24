Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a kiss as she joins him on stage for surprise appearance

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may both be Australian, but they have become true southerners by now, and their latest date night proves it.

While the Babygirl actress was raised in Sydney and her husband was raised in a town in Queensland, the latter has lived in Nashville, Tennessee for the last 30 years.

Since tying the knot in 2006, they have raised their daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, in the famed music city, and their latest date night was at one of its most treasured institutions, none other than the Grand Ole Opry.

Keith took to Instagram over the weekend and shared photos from his and Nicole's night out, after performing at the Opry Saturday night.

He first shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of him and Nicole walking hand-in-hand through the artists entrance, which he also shared on his feed, along with a photo of him performing on stage.

"Always an honor," he wrote in his caption alongside an electric guitar emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"It was an honor to be at the Grand Ole Opry last night and hear you sing. Nicole is stunning!! It was amazing," one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "The best in contemporary country music in the best place for country music," and: "Wow this is beautiful," as well as: "My favorite couple."

© Instagram Nicole surprised fans on stage

The Opry's official Instagram account also shared a video on their Stories of Keith's time on the stage, revealing that Nicole made a surprise appearance. In the clip, the couple is seen leaning at the edge of the stage to chat and take photos with fans, and once they stood up, they received cheers from the crowd as they shared a quick kiss.

© Instagram The couple took selfies with those sitting in front row

Nicole and Keith are integral residents of the Nashville community, and in honor of World Kindness Day earlier this month, the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center gave HELLO! exclusive insight into their contributions and volunteer work with the hospital.

© Instagram The crowd cheered as soon as they shared a quick kiss

Detailing the pair's support of the center, Vandana Abramson, MD, a Donna S. Hall Professor of Medicine and co-leader of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram, noted that the support Nicole gives to people facing medical struggles "extends beyond writing a check."

© Monica Schipper The Kidman family earlier this year

"She loves helping people," she said, adding: "We're appreciative of the support that she and Keith have given to our research programs to hasten the discovery of new and better treatments for breast cancer and to provide greater access for patients to clinical trials."

The doctor further shared: "She and Keith come in, they give hugs, chat, and take time for everyone including the staff, which they're all so appreciative of," and that "they have visited numerous times with pediatric patients at Seacrest Studio inside Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt."