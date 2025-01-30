Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughter Sunday Rose celebrates major career news

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose is making waves in the fashion world at just 16 years old. The teenager has secured a major modeling campaign with none other than Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu, cementing her place among the industry's rising stars.

Sunday Rose has been unveiled as one of the faces of Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 'Duets' campaign, alongside The Kissing Booth actress Joey King and Chinese star Liu Haocun.

The campaign, which focuses on "precision and simplicity," showcases Sunday Rose in a striking yet understated portrait. Seated in a chair, she holds a large Miu Miu handbag in front of her legs, her expression poised and composed.

Keeping with the brand's effortless aesthetic, she wears a beige coat over a red zip-up sweater and a white dress, finishing off the look with colorful platform sandals.

She also stars in a promotional video for the collection, where she is seen gazing at her reflection in a mirror before playfully miming playing the flute. The dreamy, artistic clip highlights the minimalist yet striking approach that Miu Miu is known for.

Sunday Rose's latest campaign marks another major milestone in her budding career, just months after she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. In October, she walked the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, taking her first steps on one of fashion's most prestigious catwalks. The show was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood names such as Willem Dafoe and Hilary Swank in attendance.

© Thierry Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Sunday is one of the faces of Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 campaign

She shared the runway with other second-generation stars, including Amelia Gray Hamlin—daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna—and Eliot Sumner, the child of Sting and Trudie Styler. Dressed in a white sleeveless dress—the same design featured in her campaign shoot—Sunday Rose paired the look with gray leg warmers and black peep-toe heels.

While her mom Nicole beamed with pride, cheering her on from the audience, the internet was divided. Critics took to social media to question whether nepo babies—children of famous parents—are dominating the modeling industry.

Some even suggested that Sunday Rose take runway lessons, critiquing her walk. However, her parents have remained steadfast in their support, ensuring that she stays grounded as she navigates the world of high fashion.

© Getty Images She made her runway debut in October for Miu Miu

Speaking to People shortly after the Paris show, Keith shared how proud he was of his daughter while also acknowledging the need for balance.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that. Hopefully, she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he said.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key," he added. "Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

© Getty Images for W Magazine Her parents are encouraging her to keep up with her studies

Nicole has also spoken about Sunday Rose's foray into the fashion world, revealing that while she fully supports her daughter, she initially advised against it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted she wasn't entirely convinced at first. However, it was Miu Miu's legendary designer, Miuccia Prada, who changed her mind.

"But Miuccia just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match," Nicole explained.

© Jacopo M. Raule Miu Miu's designer convinced Nicole to let Sunday model

Given her long-standing relationship with Miuccia, Nicole ultimately trusted her judgment. "I've known Miuccia since I was 23 years old," she shared, reflecting on their decades-long friendship.

Despite her daughter stepping into the spotlight, Nicole remains focused on simply being a supportive mother. Speaking to E! News, she explained that she didn't want to be overbearing or controlling as Sunday Rose embarked on this new chapter. "I try not to be overbearing or dominant in any way," she said. "I'm incredibly proud and supportive, but I'm just being a mom."

Sunday Rose is the eldest of Nicole and Keith's two daughters. The couple, who have been married since 2006, also share 14-year-old Faith Margaret. Nicole is also mom to Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom she adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise.