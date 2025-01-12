Keith Urban is kicking off a brand new era of touring with an upcoming concert in Toronto, Canada on January 13.

The country music star, 57, shared a snow-covered video on social media promoting his upcoming show while still in Nashville, near the home he shares with wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. They also have homes in New York and Sydney.

"We're in Nashville today, beautiful Nashville!" he said in the clip, covered with full ski gear, snow goggles and a beanie. "We'll be in Canada on Monday. But right now we're in Nashville, enjoying one of 2-3 days of snow that we get."

However, while some fans expressed excitement over the coming show, others were disappointed that he didn't address news of major shifts within his touring band.

"Why are you changing band members… Jerry has been a part of the band as far back as the ranch," one commented, with another also adding: "We love you Keith but bring back Jerry and Nathan!"

The members being referred to are bassist and songwriter Jerry Flowers and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Barlowe, who've been longtime members of Keith's band. Nathan has been with the Australian musician for nearly a decade, while Jerry has toured with Keith for the better part of 25 years.

Ahead of the High and Alive World Tour, both shared social media statements revealing their departure from the band, although neither explicitly stated the reasons for their exit, simply alluding to a "lineup change."

Jerry penned: "It's with a heavy but very full heart that after 25 years on stage with Keith Urban, Keith has decided to make a lineup change and I will no longer be in the band."

© Getty Images Two of Keith's longtime band members concluded their time touring with the musician

"I have and always will have the utmost respect and love for Keith and I treasure the amazing years we had together," he continued. "I want to thank all the fans that have showed me so much love for so many years and I hope I was a small part of bringing you joy and happiness thru our shows."

"Now I'm going to open myself up to new opportunities and I'm excited to see what's next for me. Thank you!!!"

© Getty Images Bassist Jerry Flowers was with Keith for nearly 25 years

Nathan also wrote: "What is it they say about 'All Good Things'?… Sadly, my time with Keith Urban has come to an end. I can't tell you how thankful I am for the last 9 years. I have loved every second of it and given my all."

"Thank you Keith for believing in me. Thank you to the GMT family! I love you, and it has been an honor to share laughs, memories, stages, planes, buses, and bars with you all over the world. I'll carry you with me forever. What A Time."

© Getty Images Multi-instrumentalist Nathan Barlowe performed with the band for nine years

Jerry responded to Nathan's post as well with: "As big as your talent is your personality is even more impressive. You're such a good friend and I've loved every second on stage with you!" Keith has yet to comment on the fan reaction to the exits.