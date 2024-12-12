Keith Urban talks time away from family home with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is heading into quite the busy new year.

In honor of his new album, High, the Australia native has officially announced his new tour, High and Alive, which will run through much of 2025.

The country singer is typically based in Nashville, Tennessee, where he lives with wife Nicole Kidman, who he married in 2006, and their two daughters, Sunday 16, and Faith, 13.

In honor of the forthcoming tour, Keith made his debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, December 12, and said "hopefully" fans can "expect the best night of your life."

"That's my plan," he shared, adding: "To just get you to come for two hours and forget about everything."

In a statement shared by Rolling Stone, he also said: "Playing live is what I live to do," and further gushed: "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE — that's what it's about for me."

"Lots of hits, new songs, things we won't even think about until we're onstage — and loads of guitar. We're gonna make this tour the best night of your life!"

Keith recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry

The tour will feature support from Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins, and general sale for tickets behind Friday, December 13.

He and Nicole are based in Nashville, Tennessee

Though the tour technically doesn't kick off until May 22, Keith does have a slew of other shows, seven in February and two in April, before getting on the road for the over 30 shows that will run through October 17.

They tied the knot in 2006

Keith is also currently doing ten shows, some of which he already did in October, as part of a residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Speaking about it on the Kelly Clarkson Show back in September, he said: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years," before explaining that to him it "felt like an episode of Severance," the Ben Stiller-directed show starring Adam Scott in which office workers' personal and professional lives are totally separated from each other and unknown to them in their minds.

The singer with his two daughters

Still, while he initially felt like it would be "the same thing over and over again," he has come to see its advantages, and how it's not all that dissimilar from touring, minus the traveling.

"It's easier if you have a family too," host Kelly Clarkson, herself a mom to daughter River and son Remy, added, as Keith maintained: "It's really fun."