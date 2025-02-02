Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies aged 76

Margaret Miles-Bramwell – the founder of Slimming World – has passed away at her Mallorca home. She was 76.

Confirming the heartbreaking news on Instagram, the weight loss organisation released an official statement on Sunday, noting that Margaret had been "surrounded by her family" in her final moments.

"As well as being our guiding star and the beating heart and soul of Slimming World, Margaret will be remembered for being a much-loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother," the tribute reflected.

"Her determination to help people shed the burden of excess weight without shame or guilt has seen Slimming World grow from a single group in 1969 to the global authority in weight management that it is today. She undoubtedly touched hearts and changed lives for millions of people – and for all of us who knew and loved her. She'll continue to do so for many more years to come.

WATCH: Remembering the stars we lost in 2024

"Our thoughts are with Margaret's family. We take comfort, as we're sure they do, in the hope that Margaret is now reunited with her beloved Tony – sailing off into the sunset together."

Following the announcement, tributes have poured in across social media. "Absolutely heartbroken. Margaret changed my life and hundreds of thousands of others. Sending love to her family and friends," wrote one fan.

© Instagram Slimming World has released an official tribute

"What a special & courageous lady she was. I will be eternally grateful for her vision and dedication to people accessing healthier & happy lives. Rest In Peace Margaret," commented a second.

"Thank you Margaret for giving me back my life. You have left the most beautiful mark on this world and we are lucky to have had you fight for us and forge a path for our happiness. Sleep well now," penned a third.

Margaret, who started Slimming World 55 years ago, received an OBE in 2009 for her services to the health of the British public. While she made millions with her business empire, Margaret told The Mirror that: "Getting wealthy wasn't the goal."

"I was never a proper businesswoman in that sense, measuring success by pounds in the bank. But, yes, I had ambition. 'We started out with a weekly meeting in the local Scout hut, and I always imagined there would be a day when it would become much bigger than that," she reflected.

© Getty Margaret pictured with her OBE for services to the health of the British public in 2009

Alongside her role as the founder of SIimming World, Margaret also found joy as a mum. During her relationship with her first husband, Roy Miles, the entrepreneur welcomed a daughter, Claire and two sons, Dominic and Benjamin.

Following her split from Roy, Margaret later found love with Tony Whittaker in 1996 and became a stepmother to his children. Margaret described her late husband as her "soulmate". After 25 years of marriage, Tony passed away in November 2021, with Margaret confirming the news.