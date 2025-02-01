Coleen Nolan leads mourners at sister Linda's funeral - all the photos

Friends, family, and fellow stars close to Linda Nolan gathered on Saturday as they celebrated her life at the funeral service held in Blackpool.

The singer, who was part of the sisterly pop band The Nolans, sadly passed away on 15 January at the age of 65.

The star, who took part in the 13th series of Celebrity Big Brother, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all-clear in 2011. But in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer which unfortunately spread. By 2023 it had reached her brain.

However, her sister Maureen shared her cause of death via social media writing: "I would just like to say, to all the people out there who felt inspired by Linda, the big C didn't actually get her. She contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year and because of her immune system it was one battle too much."

Among those paying their respects to Linda were her sister Loose Women star sister Coleen and her ex-husband Shane Richie, as well as TV star Paul Chuckle.

See photos from the poignant event as Linda's life is celebrated…

© Getty The chosen venue Linda will be laid to rest at St Paul's Church in Blackpool where married her husband of two decades, Brian Hudson. The star lived in Blackpool from 1962 having been born in Dublin.



© Getty Remembering Linda The order of service featured a picture of Linda from her youth.

© Getty Members of the public gather Anne Nolan put out an open invitation to Linda's funeral via social media. Fans of the late singer arrived in droves at the church to pay their respects.



© Getty Coleen Nolan Loose Women star Coleen, 59, led the mourners on the day. "I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda," Coleen wrote in an Instagram tribute to Linda following her death. "Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour, and laughter were infectious, and her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her."

© Getty Maureen Nolan Maureen Nolan, 70, also arrived to honour the life of her sister. She admitted to being "heartbroken" in a tribute she shared on social media. "Our beautiful @thelindanolan left us yesterday, so much to say not sure where or if I can start, countless memories, countless laughs, and constant support when you really needed it, I am heartbroken as we all are, just so sad."



© Getty Anne Nolan Anne Nolan, 74, also joined her sisters on the sad occasion. In a social media message, the singer remembered Linda as "the most generous, loving, beautiful, annoying at times, helpful, brave, forthright, person I know."



© Getty Denise Nolan Linda's sister Denise Nolan, 72, was in attendance. "She was amazing, when it came to her disease , I’ve never known anybody like her, she never showed it to me that she was suffering," she told Good Morning Britain following Linda's death.

© Getty Shane Richie EastEnders star Shane Richie arrived to support his ex-wife Coleen Nolan with whom he shares children Shane, 36, Jake, 32. He was among the first to arrive for the funeral which was open to the public.



© Getty Paul Elliott Comedian and star of ChuckleVision, Paul Elliott, was in attendance alongside his wife, Sue. "RIP @thelindanolan ... we have many memories of over 40 years and cherish them all," he wrote on Instagram.



© Getty Jodie Prenger Theatre actress and Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger was seen arriving at St Paul’s Church wearing black. The star, who found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, looked sombre as she walked in pay her respects.



© Getty Charlotte Dawson Blackpool-based reality TV star and daughter of Les Dawson, Charlotte, arrived to honour Linda's life. She said she was "heartbroken" over the news, adding: "Linda was the most incredible, hilarious, beautiful inside and out lady and I just have the best memories with her."



© Getty Tommy Cannon Actor and comedian Tommy Cannon was joined by his wife Hazel in attendance on Saturday. "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan," he wrote on X. "I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family."

© Getty Linda is laid to rest The sparkle Linda brought to the world was honoured with a pink glittery coffin which was adorned with beautiful floral tributes.

