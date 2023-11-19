Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96 after entering hospice care

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away at the age 96, a day after entering hospice care at her home in Georgia, according to the Carter Center.

The announcement on their website reads: "Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side."

The First Lady was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who is now 99 years old and also resides at their home in Atlanta.

