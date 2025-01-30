Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Split image of Marianne Faithfull performing and black-and-white image of the singer© Getty Images

Marianne Faithfull – best known for song As Tears Go By – dies, aged 78

The singer and actress dated Mick Jagger for four years

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
8 minutes ago
Marianna Faithfull, a singer and actress known for her hit song As Tears Go By, has passed away at the age of 78.

A spokesperson for the singer said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Marianne was the ex-girlfriend of The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with the pair having dated for four years.

More to come…

