Marianne Faithfull – best known for song As Tears Go By – dies, aged 78

Marianna Faithfull, a singer and actress known for her hit song As Tears Go By, has passed away at the age of 78.

A spokesperson for the singer said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Marianne was the ex-girlfriend of The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with the pair having dated for four years.

More to come…